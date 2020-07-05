Community Builders: Help for summer camp scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Parks and Recreation Foundation has donated approximately $7,500 to 2020 recreation programs organized by the Napa Parks and Recreation Department this summer.

This donation will provide scholarship funding of $150 per child (maximum three scholarships per family) to help cover camp registration fees for about 50 families in Napa with a parent or primary caregiver who has either been furloughed or terminated due to the impacts of COVID-19, or are below Napa’s median income.

Summer Recreation Programs were recently reopened by Napa’s Parks and Recreation Department given new guidelines from the Napa County Health Order. Camps can now continue under new operating procedures and include the popular Camp Napa, which includes theme days, fun games and songs about healthy habits, hot day water play and other activities.

The Napa Parks and Recreation Foundation was formed in the late 1980s to raise funds for unfunded environmental projects and recreational programs and to facilitate greater use of Napa’s urban parks. Most recently, it donated approximately $50,000 to the rebuild of Playground Fantastico.

For more information about scholarships or camps, call 707-257-9529 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

More information about the Foundation can be found at apm.activecommunities.com/naparec/.