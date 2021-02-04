Community Builders: If Given a Chance is accepting applications from Napa County students

Napa County High School students graduating in June 2022 who have demonstrated exceptional courage in overcoming extraordinary challenges can are encouraged to apply to receive mentoring and financial assistance to further their education through If Given A Chance (IGAC).
This Napa-based, non-profit scholarship program, which assists students through college or vocational programs with financial, educational, emotional and moral support, is accepting applications for awards at ifgivenachance.org/applications.
Applications, which must include letters of recommendations from a school reference and a community member, are due by March 1. Students who are county residents but attending out-of-area schools are also eligible.
“The If Given a Chance award is like no other award because I always feel connected to a family and to people who care about my education and success for the future,” said 2020 recipient Emily Castaneda. “I really appreciate having been one of the award recipients because without If Given a Chance. I know I would be missing the guidance that I’ve been provided with.”
“If it were not for the initial introduction to the IGAC organization, my transition into higher education would have proved to be a much larger challenge than it was with their help,” said Koda Inman-Ahlstrom, a 2016 recipient. “I was given the opportunity to meet many other students who were in positions similar to mine, which provided a niche common ground for us to bond over. I am beyond thankful for the time spent within the organization thus far, and strongly stand behind what the IGAC organization does for struggling students.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first year in its 25-year history that IGAC has opened the application process to self-nominations for help with college or vocational education. In the past, teachers and counselors have nominated more than 400 students who have been supported by the organization and have gone on to thrive in their chosen careers.
“Students should not be intimidated by the application process,” said Janna Waldinger, student services manager for IGAC. “We have created a step-by-step video that walks students through the process. We encouraged all students who have a story to tell of the challenges they have faced to apply for this assistance.”
If Given A Chance believes in the transformative power of education, mentors, and role models to change lives and create new pathways for success. IGAC helps students achieve job security, increased earning potential and provides support for a healthy future.
For more information, contact Janna Waldinger at 707-260-5656 or info@ifgivenachance.org.
Spring courses at NapaLearns
NapaLearns has a new spring 2021 line-up of online courses for people who want to up-skill or re-skill their talents into high demand, digital careers. Participants can earn professional certifications from Adobe, Facebook, Google, and Cisco that focus on potential careers in Digital Design & Media, Digital Marketing, and Cybersecurity.
The courses are open to people in high school and beyond. Courses include software, courseware, labs, peer-supported cohorts, student success coaches, and expert instructors.
NapaLearns fully funds the courses for Napa County high school students. Adults who are beyond high school may join at reduced rates and scholarships will be available as well. Applications close on Feb. 11. See the full spring catalog at www.napalearns.org/vca.
