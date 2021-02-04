Community Builders: If Given a Chance is accepting applications from Napa County students

Napa County High School students graduating in June 2022 who have demonstrated exceptional courage in overcoming extraordinary challenges can are encouraged to apply to receive mentoring and financial assistance to further their education through If Given A Chance (IGAC).

This Napa-based, non-profit scholarship program, which assists students through college or vocational programs with financial, educational, emotional and moral support, is accepting applications for awards at ifgivenachance.org/applications.

Applications, which must include letters of recommendations from a school reference and a community member, are due by March 1. Students who are county residents but attending out-of-area schools are also eligible.

“The If Given a Chance award is like no other award because I always feel connected to a family and to people who care about my education and success for the future,” said 2020 recipient Emily Castaneda. “I really appreciate having been one of the award recipients because without If Given a Chance. I know I would be missing the guidance that I’ve been provided with.”