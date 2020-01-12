The Napa County Library Foundation’s outgoing president Dr. Ed Shenk has announced the Board’s officers for 2020 following the foundation’s annual election.
New officers are: President Frances Houser; Vice President Mark Richmond; Secretary Leigh Krieger and Treasurer Gay McGreal. Remaining Board members are: Elizabeth Blair, Dee Dee Nelson, Stephanie Meyer, Carol Van Brocklin, Ed Shenk, and Al Verstuyft.
The Library Foundation, founded in 1984, is a non-profit organization that exists to raise and manage contributions used to augment public funds in the operation and expansion of library services.
A notable contribution of the foundation, an addition to its annual financial donation to the Napa County Library, is the underwriting and hosting of a wine-and-cheese reception as part of a monthly Art in the Library series.
Both information about making monetary donations to the library via the foundation (directly, by a bequest from your estate, or by designating all or part of your Required Minimum distribution) and information about the Art in the Library series, with dates and featured artists, are available on the library’s website as well as directly at napalibraryfoundation.com.