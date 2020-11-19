Community Builders: Napa County Landmarks gives help to local non-profits

Napa County Landmarks has donated $2,500 each to four local nonprofits chosen for their longevity and success in providing help to Napa County residents.

Since 1974, Napa County Landmarks (NCL) has advocated for the preservation and appreciation of historic buildings and districts throughout Napa County. The staff and board of directors are devoted to promoting these goals through our educational programs, advocacy, and technical assistance to property owners and local agencies.

In a recent statement, Landmarks reported "NCL is fortunate to enjoy a strong financial outlook as a nonprofit organization. Watching our fellow citizens struggle through the pandemic, fires, and economic disruption that have characterized this year led our board of directors to think differently about how we can give back to the community that has made us strong.

"While historic preservation continues to be our primary mission, we have decided to contribute to local organizations focused on meeting people's immediate needs during these difficult times."

They have made the donations to:

— Napa Emergency Women's Services, which provides emergency housing and household establishment assistance to victims of domestic violence.