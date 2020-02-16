This year is the 400th anniversary year of the landing of the Mayflower at Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1620. The Napa Vineyard Trail chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) celebrated the anniversary at their January meeting.
You might have enjoyed seeing the beautiful Mayflower float in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The float was a floral copy of the Mayflower with direct descendants of the Mayflower passengers on board wearing Pilgrim clothing. The float was honored by receiving the “Americana” trophy.
All DAR members are descended from persons who fought or played an important support role in the American Revolutionary War. Many members using genealogy records have learned they are also descendants of Mayflower passengers.
The Daughters of the American Revolution are involved in the study and connection of family history and preserving historical records and sites. The DAR headquarters and library, which was founded in 1896, is in Washington, D.C., is one of the top genealogy research centers in the United States.
Retired Napa County Superior Court Judge Philip Champlin was the guest speaker. He is a direct descendant of Mayflower passengers John Howland and the fellow passenger who later became his wife, Elizabeth Tilley. John Howland and Elizabeth Tilley Howland are Judge Champlin’s 11th great grandparents.
You have free articles remaining.
Champlin spoke about the amazing survival of John Howland after he was swept overboard from the Mayflower during a storm, but survived and later married Elizabeth. Together, they had 10 children, 88 grandchildren and millions of descendants today. He gave an informative program illustrated with a slide show from his travels to Plymouth, Massachusetts.
At this January meeting, DAR Regent Sarah Black swore in two new members, Michelle Good and Elizabeth Meyers as members of the Napa Vineyard Trails Chapter. Their family members were present for support and the new members were given corsages by the club.
With the help and guidance of our DAR genealogy specialists, they completed their family history and can prove a connection to a relative who aided in achieving American independence in the Revolutionary War. The Vineyard Trail Chapter of DAR was founded in 1968.
If you think you might have a connection with the Revolutionary War, or if you are interested in becoming a member, contact the club registrar, Lanita Stilwell at the chapter website, vtnapa.californiadar.org.