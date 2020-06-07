Community Builders: Napa Learns launches free, virtual academy

NapaLearns is launching a Virtual Career Academy to offer students a path to industry-recognized certifications from Adobe, Autodesk, Cisco and Google in four fields at no cost to participants.
Areas covered include information technology, business and marketing, programming and digital design. They are focused on these areas because the technology sector is the fastest-growing in the economy and it offers a variety of high-paying jobs across all business sectors.
The program targets 16- to 25-year-olds and has three main goals:
• Make a significant new investment in expanding and improving Napa’s tech education and training ecosystem
• Scale up technology training with a focus on developing in-depth, career-ready skills
• Give participants a fast track to high-tech, high-demand careers
“Technology is fueling our local economy in a variety of ways that may not be readily obvious," said Chuck McMinn, program co-founder. "We need a skilled workforce that can build new apps and websites, design and market our products, build and operate our wineries and infrastructure, and help manage businesses through data analytics and IT support. The NapaLearns Virtual Career Academy offers courses that complement the work-ready skills like communication and collaboration that our schools are providing.”
For more information or to attend an information session, visit napalearns.org.
