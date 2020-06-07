Community Builders: Napa Learns launches free, virtual academy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NapaLearns is launching a Virtual Career Academy to offer students a path to industry-recognized certifications from Adobe, Autodesk, Cisco and Google in four fields at no cost to participants.

Areas covered include information technology, business and marketing, programming and digital design. They are focused on these areas because the technology sector is the fastest-growing in the economy and it offers a variety of high-paying jobs across all business sectors.

The program targets 16- to 25-year-olds and has three main goals:

• Make a significant new investment in expanding and improving Napa’s tech education and training ecosystem

• Scale up technology training with a focus on developing in-depth, career-ready skills

• Give participants a fast track to high-tech, high-demand careers