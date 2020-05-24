Community Builders: New pastor at First Presbyterian Church rises to the occasion

In addition, she obtained a Masters of Strategic Studies from the highly selective United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in July 2018, and just a few days ago completed her Doctorate of Ministry with the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy.

Yet as impressive as her education and experience are, she is equally down to earth, good-humored, and full of excitement for her new tenure at First Presbyterian Church of Napa.

She has been getting to know the congregation through social distancing, by phone and email, and through Zoom meetings. In a recent Zoom chat with the children during Sunday School she learned of the kids’ interest in fighter jets and airplanes.

She promised that once restrictions are lifted, she would love to give them a tour at Travis AFB and share her world with them in person. Until that day comes, she reminded them to keep going, even when it gets tough.

Similarly, in her recent letter to the adults of the congregation she reminded them that when we get tired and frustrated during this pandemic, our mission remains as Jesus said to his disciples, to “Love one another as I have loved you.” (John 15:12)

You can get to know Pastor Martindale and get links to all the activities of the First Presbyterian Church of Napa through their website: www.fpcnapa.org.