Community Builders: New pastor at First Presbyterian Church rises to the occasion

When the Rev. Dr. David Stoker announced his intent to retire as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Napa in November of 2019, he took comfort in the fact that he was leaving a thriving and cherished downtown church to whomever the next pastor would be.
In keeping with Presbyterian customs, the church elders set out to select an interim pastor knowing that FPC Napa would continue to thrive in welcoming members and visitors during its Sunday morning services, serve the community through The Table meal service, and welcome Napa preschoolers and their busy parents through its growing Presbyterian Day School program.
And so it was with much rejoicing, that in February of 2020, Pastor Joanne Stewart Martindale was chosen to become the Interim Pastor at FPC Napa.
Then in March of 2020, the pandemic hit.
Worship services, Bible studies, and meetings shifted to an online experience, and, like the rest of downtown Napa, in-person gatherings were placed on hold until further notice.
Pastor Joanne would begin not with the well-established normal routines, but in a season of change beyond what anyone could have imagined.
Fortunately, Pastor Joanne comes with a wealth of education and experience in challenging situations. In her 31 years of ministry she has served as Chaplain and Clinical Pastoral Education Supervisor for over 25 of those years. Presently in the Army Reserves, she serves as the only female Chaplain Colonel in the United States Army.
In addition, she obtained a Masters of Strategic Studies from the highly selective United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in July 2018, and just a few days ago completed her Doctorate of Ministry with the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy.
Yet as impressive as her education and experience are, she is equally down to earth, good-humored, and full of excitement for her new tenure at First Presbyterian Church of Napa.
She has been getting to know the congregation through social distancing, by phone and email, and through Zoom meetings. In a recent Zoom chat with the children during Sunday School she learned of the kids’ interest in fighter jets and airplanes.
She promised that once restrictions are lifted, she would love to give them a tour at Travis AFB and share her world with them in person. Until that day comes, she reminded them to keep going, even when it gets tough.
Similarly, in her recent letter to the adults of the congregation she reminded them that when we get tired and frustrated during this pandemic, our mission remains as Jesus said to his disciples, to “Love one another as I have loved you.” (John 15:12)
You can get to know Pastor Martindale and get links to all the activities of the First Presbyterian Church of Napa through their website: www.fpcnapa.org.
