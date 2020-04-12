Community Builders: Soroptimist International of Napa accepting grant applications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Soroptimist International of Napa, like everyone else, is not meeting in person presently, the work empowering women and girls still goes on. Grant applications are being accepted from non-profit health and human service organizations or individuals in Napa County that support Soroptimist’s work to improve the lives of women and girls through education, empowerment and enabling opportunities.

Grant applications may be submitted up to the amount of $2,000. The funds must be used to provide services for women and girls, and completed within 12 months of funding. Applications are due April 17 by 5 p.m. and can be submitted electronically to sinapa@Soroptimist.net or mailed to Box 614 Napa, CA 94559.

Funding will be awarded based on availability of money. Download the application from SoroptimistNapa.org, or e-mail sinapa@soroptimist.net to request an application.