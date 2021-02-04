Community Builders: The Barry and Beverly Wendel Songbird Clinic named

Napa Wildlife Rescue (NWR) has named the Barry and Beverly Wendel Songbird Clinic at their spacious new Carneros home in honor of long-time Napa supporters.

The Wendels have been supporters of NWR for years, along with Jameson Humane and Napa Land Trust. Barry Wendel passed away in 2014, however, Beverly has continued their commitment.

The NWR’s 2.2-acre former residential property is being converted to a wildlife rehabilitation facility, including a core hospital, outside standalone aviaries, outbuildings with rehabilitation, kennels, cages and storage, plus a new garden being built by Leadership Napa Valley to grow food for the patients.

The Barry and Beverly Wendel Songbird Clinic will be located inside the main structure. Each year hundreds of orphaned and small birds will be cared for in the space while preparing them for their eventual release back into the wild. The setting for the clinic was selected for its abundant natural light and its view, both pluses for the health and rehabilitation of its growing occupants.