Community Builders: The Barry and Beverly Wendel Songbird Clinic named

Napa Wildlife Rescue (NWR) has named the Barry and Beverly Wendel Songbird Clinic at their spacious new Carneros home in honor of long-time Napa supporters.
The Wendels have been supporters of NWR for years, along with Jameson Humane and Napa Land Trust. Barry Wendel passed away in 2014, however, Beverly has continued their commitment.
The NWR’s 2.2-acre former residential property is being converted to a wildlife rehabilitation facility, including a core hospital, outside standalone aviaries, outbuildings with rehabilitation, kennels, cages and storage, plus a new garden being built by Leadership Napa Valley to grow food for the patients.
The Barry and Beverly Wendel Songbird Clinic will be located inside the main structure. Each year hundreds of orphaned and small birds will be cared for in the space while preparing them for their eventual release back into the wild. The setting for the clinic was selected for its abundant natural light and its view, both pluses for the health and rehabilitation of its growing occupants.
Much of the care in the early stage is simply keeping the birds safe, warm and fed. They are fed several times a day, allowing them to grow rapidly. While they grow, they'll have views of the outdoors and be able to see the wildlife community visiting the large blackberry patch, eating seeds from the feeders, and bathing in the multiple baths in the patio.
For more information, visit Napa Wildlife Rescue visit www.napawildliferescue.org or email the Wildlife Administrator at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org. NWR may be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 2571, Napa, CA 94558.
Donations may be made online at www.napawildliferescue.org/donate.
For animals needing rescue or medical help, call 707.224-HAWK (4295).
WATCH NOW: DAZZLING AND DARING! 30,000 STARLINGS TWIST AND TWIRL INTO AMAZING SHAPES
CHECK OUT NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Napa Fire responded to a fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency.
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.