Community Builders: The Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic

The second annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic, presented by Feast It Forward, will be held on June 4 at 3 p.m. at the Vintner's Golf Course, at 7901 Solano Ave. in Yountville.

The event includes a nine-hole scramble, golf cart rental, tasty drinks, and an after-party at The Studio by Feast it Forward, 1031 McKinstry St., Napa. The after-party features Wood Fired Difilippo Pizza slices and complimentary wine tasting with additional food, beer, and wine available for purchase.

This year’s tournament benefits The Napa Valley Education Foundation (NVEF) and the Napa High Music Program through Gibson Gives.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

“The goal for this year's event is to put guitars in the hands of the kids who need them most,” said event founder Bob St. Laurent. "From guitars to strings and keys, we are making tomorrow's musicians today.”

There are two ways to support the event.

The $100 per person ticket includes the Golf Scramble, golf cart, drinks, and the after-party. To attend the after-party only, tickets are $55 per person.

Purchase tickets on www.bobstlaurent.com.