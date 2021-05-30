Community Builders: The Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic

The second annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic, presented by Feast It Forward, will be held on June 4 at 3 p.m. at the Vintner's Golf Course, at 7901 Solano Ave. in Yountville.
The event includes a nine-hole scramble, golf cart rental, tasty drinks, and an after-party at The Studio by Feast it Forward, 1031 McKinstry St., Napa. The after-party features Wood Fired Difilippo Pizza slices and complimentary wine tasting with additional food, beer, and wine available for purchase.
This year’s tournament benefits The Napa Valley Education Foundation (NVEF) and the Napa High Music Program through Gibson Gives.
“The goal for this year's event is to put guitars in the hands of the kids who need them most,” said event founder Bob St. Laurent. "From guitars to strings and keys, we are making tomorrow's musicians today.”
There are two ways to support the event.
The $100 per person ticket includes the Golf Scramble, golf cart, drinks, and the after-party. To attend the after-party only, tickets are $55 per person.
Purchase tickets on www.bobstlaurent.com.
“It’s less about the golf score and more about the fun,” St. Laurent said. “It’s friends coming together to have a good time and do great things for the community.”
The event receives support from Gibson Gives, Price Simms Family Dealerships, O.C. Jones & Sons, Inc, Myles Davis Electric, California Highway Patrol, Cartons & Crates, Modern Renovations, Elizabeth Champion Real Estate Agent, Padis Jewelry, CEG, and Community Partner RSA+.
