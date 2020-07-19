Community Builders: The Napa Valley Marathon gives back

Since its founding in 1979, the Napa Valley Marathon has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the local community in a variety of ways. One of the most prominent is through a yearly scholarship program, which has provided over $100,000 in scholarships over the last decade to high school seniors throughout the valley.
Each year, 14 scholarships of up to $1,000 are awarded to recipients who demonstrate community involvement, volunteerism, scholastic achievement, and extra-curricular participation during high school.
Last year, $13,500 in scholarships from the March race were distributed to students from high schools throughout Napa County. Funds from the 2020 marathon will be distributed to student athletes in the fall.
Added to the charitable giving program in late 2018, the Napa Valley Marathon earmarked more support toward two specific scholarships. The Gard Leighton Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) is presented annually to a high school senior who demonstrates exceptional dedication to the sport of running and to the success of his or her team. The recipient is selected from the nominations put forth by high school running coaches.
The Jeff Glathe Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) is presented annually, awarded to the ADAPT program at Vintage High School. The application of the scholarship funds will vary from year to year based on the needs of the students in this program. The 2021 application process closes on Feb. 14, 2021.
The Napa Valley Marathon also donates to other nonprofit organizations, high schools, sports teams, and service groups. This includes:
— $11,800 generated for the Kiwanis Club through their named 5k that is associated with the marathon
— $5,000 for CrossWalk to honor their commitment from the Napa wildfires
— $7,000 to the Napa Food Bank
— roughly $6,000 in donations went to the school and volunteer groups that helped at the race.
Board president Dr. Jim Cotter said, “Especially this year with the challenges we all face, and the needs in the community; supporting students and the Food Bank and other non-profit organizations has taken on a special urgency. It is important for us to help wherever we can.”
