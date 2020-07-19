Community Builders: The Napa Valley Marathon gives back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since its founding in 1979, the Napa Valley Marathon has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the local community in a variety of ways. One of the most prominent is through a yearly scholarship program, which has provided over $100,000 in scholarships over the last decade to high school seniors throughout the valley.

Each year, 14 scholarships of up to $1,000 are awarded to recipients who demonstrate community involvement, volunteerism, scholastic achievement, and extra-curricular participation during high school.

Last year, $13,500 in scholarships from the March race were distributed to students from high schools throughout Napa County. Funds from the 2020 marathon will be distributed to student athletes in the fall.

Added to the charitable giving program in late 2018, the Napa Valley Marathon earmarked more support toward two specific scholarships. The Gard Leighton Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) is presented annually to a high school senior who demonstrates exceptional dedication to the sport of running and to the success of his or her team. The recipient is selected from the nominations put forth by high school running coaches.