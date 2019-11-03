Women’s March Napa Valley’s “Think Pink Power” online auction kicks off Nov. 8 and runs through Nov. 30. The auction features more than 50 items up for bid. Proceeds will help support expenses associated with producing the fourth Women’s March taking place Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9:30 a.m. For information about the auction and march, visit womensmarchnapavalley.org.
Auction items include a variety of donated experiences, art works and creative packages perfect for holiday gift-giving, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals in the Napa Valley.
Among the items are:
-- Passes to the upcoming Napa Valley Film Festival 2019 and BottleRock 2020;
-- A variety of wines;
-- Services such as Doggie Day Care, a Living Trust-Based Estate Planning Package and Professional College Application Consultation;
-- Art works by Oscar Aguilar Olea, Betty Warnock, Paul Ford, Peter Scaturro, Pam Stalker, Irit Weir and Sanda Manuila;
-- Activist-themed, one-of-a-kind items including an Activist Backpack and VIP seat at the 2020 Women’s March;
-- Custom Oil Painting Your Dog by Bill Archambault
-- 12 months of Celebration Cakes from Alexis Baking Company.
Women’s March Napa Valley is part of a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties and social justice for all. Women’s March Napa Valley provides intersectional education on a range of issues and creates entry points for grassroots activists and organizers to engage with the Napa Valley community through training, outreach programs and events.