Community Builders: Winners in service and a new Napa tour

Kristin Anderson awarded CanDo Spirit Award





In Anderson’s nomination, Jennifer Stewart, executive director of the Napa Valley Education Foundation, wrote “Kristin is the heart of our organization … [she] has helped NVEF grow the Music Connection, started a scholarship program and expanded donations to provide nearly 900 instruments. Kristin always looks for new ways to engage and expand our mission. She has created camps, clinics, virtual events and much more in partnership with teachers, all focused on providing great enrichment activities for students.”

“I can be fearless in trying new things and seeing what sticks,” Anderson said. “I think, this year especially, our programs are no longer operating the same way. We have had to change structures and policies that have been in place for decades. Our organization’s success is directly linked to how we respond to these obstacles and I am not afraid to try something new. I am not afraid to make mistakes and admit that something didn’t or isn’t working. Our organizations need to be fearless and compassionate with our coworkers, our partners and our community.”