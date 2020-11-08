Community Builders: Winners in service and a new Napa tour

Kristin Anderson awarded CanDo Spirit Award
“The CanDo Spirit is alive and well in Napa County, even—or perhaps especially—in 2020,” the CanDo announcement read. “It’s that spirit that inspires Kristin Anderson of the Napa Valley Education Foundation (NVEF).”
In Anderson’s nomination, Jennifer Stewart, executive director of the Napa Valley Education Foundation, wrote “Kristin is the heart of our organization … [she] has helped NVEF grow the Music Connection, started a scholarship program and expanded donations to provide nearly 900 instruments. Kristin always looks for new ways to engage and expand our mission. She has created camps, clinics, virtual events and much more in partnership with teachers, all focused on providing great enrichment activities for students.”
“I can be fearless in trying new things and seeing what sticks,” Anderson said. “I think, this year especially, our programs are no longer operating the same way. We have had to change structures and policies that have been in place for decades. Our organization’s success is directly linked to how we respond to these obstacles and I am not afraid to try something new. I am not afraid to make mistakes and admit that something didn’t or isn’t working. Our organizations need to be fearless and compassionate with our coworkers, our partners and our community.”
Since 2013, CanDo Spirit Award has recognized exceptional work performed by one young, full-time employee making a difference in the Napa County nonprofit sector. The winner receives a plaque and a check for $1,000 sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners.
In a year of profound challenges, many of the logistics around the CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide 2020 have been changed to accommodate nonprofit participants and donors. For instance, there’s no catalog. By going online-only this year, CanDo’s Give!Guide allows for a larger number of Napa County nonprofits, 57 versus 46 in 2019, and runs Dec. 1 -31. CanDo’s all-volunteer led the effort, which has raised more than 2.3 million dollars for local nonprofits.
Explore Napa: Online Napa Valley Watershed Tour
The Napa Library’s new virtual “Oh The Places You’ll Flow: Napa Valley Watershed Features Tour” is now available to view on the Explore Napa web page, explorenapa.org/.
The tour delivers expert information along with video clips, photos, library resources and an interactive map denoting the locations of the various watersheds in Napa County. Some of the watershed topics available online include Beavers, Owls and Bats, The EcoReserve, The Napa River and Headwaters, The Wetlands, Oak Restoration and the Salmon Rotary Screw Trap.
Multiple organizations throughout the Napa Valley have contributed to the tour, which was curated by the Napa County Library. The online Watershed Tour is made possible through a California Coastal Commission’s Whale Tail Grant in 2019. It provided the opportunity for the library to launch its H2O Superhero program to invite the community to learn, serve and protect the local Napa County waterways.
As a result, the library has been offering enriching library programs, books and activities that focus on waterway conservation and stewardship. The Napa County Library collaborated with the Napa Resource Conservation District (RCD), The City of Napa Water Resource Division and the American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation.
For more information, call the Children’s Desk at the Napa Main Library at (707) 253-4070.
Mentis expands mental health services
According to a Kaiser study conducted in July, worry and stress linked to COVID has increased to 53% among US adults, and people experiencing anxiety or depression reached 40% this summer, up from 11% a year ago. In the 18-25 age range, 25% have considered suicide. Driving factors for stress and depression include social isolation, loneliness, job loss as well as fear of contracting COVID-19. In Napa County, all this has been exacerbated by fires, evacuations, power shutoffs and smoky skies.
Mentis, a local mental health non-profit, has experienced a spike in calls for outpatient therapy. These needs span the age spectrum from teens to older adults. In response, Mentis has ramped up its use of Telehealth, while still using in-person contact when necessary.
For teens Mentis’ new programs include a weekly posting of activities for teens on Instagram, as well as weekly “happy hour” meetings, virtual meetings and presentations focusing on self-care and community care, expert speaker webinars, and a parent support group.
For older adults, Mentis has developed new free services for seniors to counter depression and isolation, including a support line in English and Spanish and a free virtual drop-in discussion group.
For more information about Mentis services, visit mentisnapa.org or call 707-255-0966. Mentis is at 709 Franklin St., Napa.
