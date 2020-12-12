Community Builders: Women move forward with PEO scholarships

Angie found us through the P.E.O., website www.peointernational.org, and our XM chapter was able to sponsor her for the PCE grant from our international chapter. Due to COVID, most of Angie’s classes are online or Zoom. As Angie prepares for this next chapter in her life, we know she will be successful.

Anna Ghisletta was the PEO Chapter XM recipient of the Star Award for her excellence in leadership, academics, community service and extracurricular activities.

Because of the pandemic Anna is attending NVC with her ultimate goal of transferring to San Diego State University to study nursing. While in high school, Anna participated in the Soles for Souls in Guatemala, which visits impoverished communities. It inspired her to plan to do this trip again and also to continue participating in other programs in impoverished countries as a nurse.

Valentina Blanco Hormaechea was the recipient of the International Peace Scholarship (IPS). This fund was established in 1949 to provide scholarships for international women students seeking graduate study in the United States and Canada. Valentina is from Salta, Argentina, and we enjoyed getting to know her during her studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey.