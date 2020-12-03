Comunity Builders: A grant for wildlife rescue, and holiday help for seniors and others in need

Napa Wildlife Rescue Receives $15,000 grant

Napa Wildlife Rescue (NWR) has received a $15,000 grant from the Richard Reed Foundation (RRF) to aid in the renovation and construction of their new rescue facility.

After NWR had to move from its long-term location at the County Materials Yard on Silverado Trail, they found an ideal site, a former residential site consisting of two structures with 2.2 acres for wildlife rehabilitation.

The RRF grant will help make the move to the new location. The budget to complete the work is expected to exceed $100,000.

NWR Board President, John Comiskey said, "When we were able to acquire the site for our new home we cleared a huge hurdle, which generated a new one, raising the funding and doing the work to turn it into a wildlife hospital. With the generous support from the Richard Reed Foundation and others, we're well on our way to getting it done."

The Richard Reed Foundation provides grants to registered 501 (c) (3) non-profits. RRF focuses on organizations that support children, family development, animal welfare, climate initiatives and any other organizations whose mission is to advance the well-being of their communities, the betterment of society and the advancement of environmental causes.