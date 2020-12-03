Comunity Builders: A grant for wildlife rescue, and holiday help for seniors and others in need

Napa Wildlife Rescue Receives $15,000 grant
Napa Wildlife Rescue (NWR) has received a $15,000 grant from the Richard Reed Foundation (RRF) to aid in the renovation and construction of their new rescue facility.
After NWR had to move from its long-term location at the County Materials Yard on Silverado Trail, they found an ideal site, a former residential site consisting of two structures with 2.2 acres for wildlife rehabilitation.
The RRF grant will help make the move to the new location. The budget to complete the work is expected to exceed $100,000.
NWR Board President, John Comiskey said, "When we were able to acquire the site for our new home we cleared a huge hurdle, which generated a new one, raising the funding and doing the work to turn it into a wildlife hospital. With the generous support from the Richard Reed Foundation and others, we're well on our way to getting it done."
The Richard Reed Foundation provides grants to registered 501 (c) (3) non-profits. RRF focuses on organizations that support children, family development, animal welfare, climate initiatives and any other organizations whose mission is to advance the well-being of their communities, the betterment of society and the advancement of environmental causes.
NWR responds to public and governmental notices of wildlife believed to be in distress and needing help. Their Hawkline (707-224-Hawk) is manned seven days a week. Hawkline volunteers assess the situation remotely by species, behavior, visible evidence of injuries, etc. to determine the next steps.
In addition to rehabilitation efforts, NWR has increased its school and community outreach during the last three years. These programs are aimed at building wildlife appreciation and prevention along with wonder and love for wildlife, particularly in the schools.
For more information, visit Napa Wildlife Rescue at www.napawildliferescue.org or email the Wildlife Administrator at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org. NWR may be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 2571, Napa, CA 94558. Donations may be made online www.napawildliferescue.org/donate.
'Tis the season to give back to aging adults
Be A Santa to a Senior has new options for community participation.
Home Instead program coordinators evaluated their holiday program and made adjustments with the safety of donors, seniors and volunteers in mind. This year, it will team up with Amazon Business to create contactless gift-giving.
Be a Santa to a Senior relies on the support of the Napa community and volunteers. Home Instead has partnered with Rohlffs Manor and Napa Post Acute for 2020.
To help, visit the Be a Santa to a Senior tree at CVS Pharmacy 1558 Trancas St., Napa until Dec. 18. The tree will have instructions on how to purchase a senior's wish on Amazon, and the gift will be directly shipped. Members of the community can also visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to view Wish Lists for local seniors on Amazon Business, or make a donation to the Home Instead Foundation.
Since the program’s creation in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has provided approximately 2.1 million gifts and with the help of more than 75,000 volunteers, brightened the season for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide. With adjustments.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.
Napa Valley COAD's 100 FOR 100 Holiday Campaign
Thanks to donations from Napa Valley community members, the NV COAD distributed more than $350,000 in gift cards since April 2020 to individuals and families impacted by the pandemic, fires, and power safety shut-offs.
As the winter and holiday season approaches and COVID-19 cases increase, needs continue to skyrocket. NV COAD invites community members to continue to support those families struggling to make ends meet through the $100 for 100 Families Campaign. Staff from UpValley Family Centers and On the Move will identify 100 families most impacted by the disasters of this past year and provide them with $100 in gift cards to make their holidays brighter.
The public can purchase gift cards from local stores such as CalMart, La Morenita, Safeway, Raley’s, Walmart, Walgreens, and Target and drop them off at one of the collection sites in Napa County:
— Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership, 433 Soscol Ave. A-100, Napa, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street, St. Helena, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Calistoga Adventist Church, 2102 Grant St., Calistoga, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Chamber of Commerce, 3860 Broadway St. #103, American Canyon, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Kiwanis Emergency Food Drive, 4225 Broadway St., American Canyon, Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
