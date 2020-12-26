Despite COVID-19 NAPA DAR honors U.S. military

Each year in December, holiday wreaths are placed on the graves of U.S. veterans at more than 2,100 cemeteries in all 50 states at sea and abroad, in a program called Wreaths Across America.
At Arlington National Cemetery in DC, more than 267,000 wreaths are placed by volunteers. These ceremonies enable us to remember fallen U.S. veterans and honor those who currently serve.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Vineyard Trails Chapter (Napa), has participated in the event at the Veterans Home Cemetery in Yountville for many years, helping to place 1,500 wreaths. Unfortunately, it was canceled this year.
The Vineyard Trails Chapter still wanted to honor veterans, so DAR Service for Veterans Committee members, Carol Cavagnaro and Lisa Hiatt explored two venues to hold the ceremony. They received such gracious enthusiasm after contacting both Tulocay Cemetery and the Elks Lodge 832, they were able to create two events.
The staff at Tulocay suggested contacting the American Legion Honor Guard who were also willing to participate. The planned date for both ceremonies was Saturday, Dec. 19 to coincide with the national Wreaths Across America event.
After a Wednesday practice, the participants were notified by Napa County that new restrictions would begin Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Everyone wanted to complete the mission to honor our fallen heroes, so everything was moved forward to the next day, Thursday, Dec. 17.
The Tulocay ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Wall commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, sung by DAR members, Ruth Jenkins-McIntyre and Liza Parker.
Six wreaths for each of the five branches of the U.S. military and Merchant Marine were placed on easels in front of the wall by members of the American Legion Post 113 in Napa, and DAR prospective member, CAPT Margaret S. Beaubien, NC, USN, Ret.
The American Legion Honor Guard provided a three-volley rifle salute signifying Duty, Honor and Country, and Bugler, CJ Bertagna, played Taps.
At the Elks Lodge ceremony, a large wreath was hung representing all branches of U.S. service, and a second one for veterans of the Vietnam War. DAR members read the names of soldiers from Napa County who died in that war. Napa Mayor, Scott Sedgley, was in attendance and shared his memories of friends who didn’t make it home. CJ Bertagna again played Taps.
“Even though these two ceremonies were much smaller in scale than the annual event, they were no less meaningful,” said Lisa Hiatt. “It is so important that we show our Veterans and their families, and those currently serving, that we appreciate their sacrifices.”
DAR Chapter Regent, Dana Baumgardner, thanked Tulocay Cemetery staff members Tammy Murray, Rob Lee, and CEO Jeff Gerlomes, Commander Robin Mueller and Honor Guard Leader Mike Bundy, American Legion Post 113 Napa, and Sheila Cox, Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 832, all helped make these ceremonies a success.
The Vineyard Trails DAR Chapter has served the Napa community for more than 50 years and is one of approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. Members are descendants of the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.
Any woman eighteen years or older, of any race or religion who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information about this amazing service organization, visit VTNapa.CaliforniaDAR.org.
