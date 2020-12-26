Despite COVID-19 NAPA DAR honors U.S. military

Each year in December, holiday wreaths are placed on the graves of U.S. veterans at more than 2,100 cemeteries in all 50 states at sea and abroad, in a program called Wreaths Across America.

At Arlington National Cemetery in DC, more than 267,000 wreaths are placed by volunteers. These ceremonies enable us to remember fallen U.S. veterans and honor those who currently serve.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Vineyard Trails Chapter (Napa), has participated in the event at the Veterans Home Cemetery in Yountville for many years, helping to place 1,500 wreaths. Unfortunately, it was canceled this year.

The Vineyard Trails Chapter still wanted to honor veterans, so DAR Service for Veterans Committee members, Carol Cavagnaro and Lisa Hiatt explored two venues to hold the ceremony. They received such gracious enthusiasm after contacting both Tulocay Cemetery and the Elks Lodge 832, they were able to create two events.

The staff at Tulocay suggested contacting the American Legion Honor Guard who were also willing to participate. The planned date for both ceremonies was Saturday, Dec. 19 to coincide with the national Wreaths Across America event.