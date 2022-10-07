100822-nvr-nws-cops01_merged

Deputies arrest man for driving under the influence, evading police

Napa County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a man on investigation of felony driving under the influence and evading police charges, which occurred after a roughly half-hour period of time of attempting to stop the man that caused traffic to snarl on eastbound Highway 12.

California Highway Patrol dispatch initially received several calls from drivers on southbound Highway 29 at around 5:30 p.m. about a reckless driver and a drunk driver — it was initially unclear whether there were multiple vehicles or not, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy located the vehicle in position to turn left onto eastbound Highway 12, and attempted to stop the car. As the light turned green, the driver started to pull away, and then stopped again. The deputy then got out of his car and started yelling commands to the driver, who then rapidly accelerated to 60 miles per hour and made left turn onto Highway 12 despite a flat tire, according to the sheriff’s office.

At that time, there was considerable commuter traffic, so the man had to slow down as he approached North Kelly Road. He attempted to evade traffic by driving on the shoulder, and, owing to the continued dangerous behavior, the deputy following executed a PIT maneuver to cause the car to turn sideways and stall out, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man then restarted his vehicle and began revving his engine to try and drive away, but several other deputies arrived on the scene and pinned his vehicle between patrol cars. A K9 deputy also arrived on the scene, and deployed a K9, but the man rolled up his driver’s side window and hid in the back of the vehicle. Deputies reportedly used a beanbag shotgun and PepperBall gun, and, after 21 minutes in total, the man then surrendered by leaning across the passenger’s seat to put his hands up, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raul Emmanuel Solorio was treated for minor injuries at the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and then booked into Napa County Jail at 9 p.m. Thursday.

AmCan Police arrest two men for possessing stolen vehicle

American Canyon Police arrested two men Thursday night on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in the city of Napa, according to police.

Police said the department received a call from a resident of Los Altos Place in American Canyon late that night, who told officers there was suspicious activity happening with a truck parked near their house. When officers arrived at the scene, one person attempted to flee from the truck, on foot, over a fence, but was detained. A second person was detained inside the vehicle, and police determined the truck had been reported stolen out of the city of Napa.

Ricky Dean Sherman and Ernest John Valentine were booked into Napa County Jail at 9:11 p.m. Thursday night, on investigation of felony charges related to buying or selling a stolen vehicle, among others.

