100822-nvr-nws-cops01_merged

Deputies arrest man for driving under the influence, evading police
Napa County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a man on investigation of felony driving under the influence and evading police charges, which occurred after a roughly half-hour period of time of attempting to stop the man that caused traffic to snarl on eastbound Highway 12.
California Highway Patrol dispatch initially received several calls from drivers on southbound Highway 29 at around 5:30 p.m. about a reckless driver and a drunk driver — it was initially unclear whether there were multiple vehicles or not, according to the sheriff’s office.
A deputy located the vehicle in position to turn left onto eastbound Highway 12, and attempted to stop the car. As the light turned green, the driver started to pull away, and then stopped again. The deputy then got out of his car and started yelling commands to the driver, who then rapidly accelerated to 60 miles per hour and made left turn onto Highway 12 despite a flat tire, according to the sheriff’s office.
People are also reading…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At that time, there was considerable commuter traffic, so the man had to slow down as he approached North Kelly Road. He attempted to evade traffic by driving on the shoulder, and, owing to the continued dangerous behavior, the deputy following executed a PIT maneuver to cause the car to turn sideways and stall out, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man then restarted his vehicle and began revving his engine to try and drive away, but several other deputies arrived on the scene and pinned his vehicle between patrol cars. A K9 deputy also arrived on the scene, and deployed a K9, but the man rolled up his driver’s side window and hid in the back of the vehicle. Deputies reportedly used a beanbag shotgun and PepperBall gun, and, after 21 minutes in total, the man then surrendered by leaning across the passenger’s seat to put his hands up, according to the sheriff’s office.
Raul Emmanuel Solorio was treated for minor injuries at the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and then booked into Napa County Jail at 9 p.m. Thursday.
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
Napa Police announced the arrests of a man and woman suspected of two kidnapping and robbery incidents in a three-day span in September.
After hearing 11 weeks of evidence and a set of fiery closing arguments, jurors on Tuesday afternoon began deliberating whether to convict Paul Flores for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.
Ian Benjamin Rogers, facing sentencing for a planned attack on a Democratic headquarters in San Francisco, is set for a Nov. 3 plea hearing in Napa County on explosives and gun allegations.
A vehicle chase that started in American Canyon continued through Solano and Marin counties before a man and woman were finally arrested in San Francisco, according to police.
The Saturday arrest of Benjamin Casas on suspicion of abusing minors has led parents of Pope Valley schoolchildren to meet the principal for answers about whether and when school staff knew of the allegations.
Closing statements in trial of accused killer of former Napa resident Kristin Smart to begin this week
Closing arguments in the Kristin Smart murder trial will take place Monday and Tuesday, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe announced Thursday.
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized and a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of felony assault after what police are calling a "violent incident" at St. Helena High School Homecoming on Friday.
What started out as an apparently unrelated arrest ended with police chasing two men through a residential area.
AmCan Police arrest two men for possessing stolen vehicle
American Canyon Police arrested two men Thursday night on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in the city of Napa, according to police.
Police said the department received a call from a resident of Los Altos Place in American Canyon late that night, who told officers there was suspicious activity happening with a truck parked near their house. When officers arrived at the scene, one person attempted to flee from the truck, on foot, over a fence, but was detained. A second person was detained inside the vehicle, and police determined the truck had been reported stolen out of the city of Napa.
Ricky Dean Sherman and Ernest John Valentine were booked into Napa County Jail at 9:11 p.m. Thursday night, on investigation of felony charges related to buying or selling a stolen vehicle, among others.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
Napa Police announced the arrests of a man and woman suspected of two kidnapping and robbery incidents in a three-day span in September.
After hearing 11 weeks of evidence and a set of fiery closing arguments, jurors on Tuesday afternoon began deliberating whether to convict Paul Flores for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.
Ian Benjamin Rogers, facing sentencing for a planned attack on a Democratic headquarters in San Francisco, is set for a Nov. 3 plea hearing in Napa County on explosives and gun allegations.
A vehicle chase that started in American Canyon continued through Solano and Marin counties before a man and woman were finally arrested in San Francisco, according to police.
The Saturday arrest of Benjamin Casas on suspicion of abusing minors has led parents of Pope Valley schoolchildren to meet the principal for answers about whether and when school staff knew of the allegations.
Closing statements in trial of accused killer of former Napa resident Kristin Smart to begin this week
Closing arguments in the Kristin Smart murder trial will take place Monday and Tuesday, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe announced Thursday.
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized and a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of felony assault after what police are calling a "violent incident" at St. Helena High School Homecoming on Friday.
What started out as an apparently unrelated arrest ended with police chasing two men through a residential area.