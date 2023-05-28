Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Chicken Guy! restaurant and two Watson Ranch amphitheaters have won approval from the American Canyon Planning Commission.

Both issues came before the commission on Thursday. Chicken Guy! generated some controversy, not because of the restaurant itself, but because climate activists objected to its drive-thru.

Commissioners heard various viewpoints on Chicken Guy!, which is a sandwich chain founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Planet Hollywood restaurateur Robert Earl. The restaurant is to be located at 200 American Canyon Road near Walgreens.

Developers have said Chicken Guy! won't come to American Canyon without a drive-thru. Local climate activists said a drive-thru means idling cars adding to greenhouse gas emissions.

“We aren’t opposing the restaurant itself, but the drive-thru aspect…it's because the drive-thru element will cause unwanted and unnecessary pollution,” said Marylin Knight-Mendelson, co-chairperson of Napa Climate NOW! “We don’t need it.”

American Canyon High School student Allison Bencsik spoke on behalf of Napa Schools for Climate Action.

“We are currently in the midst of a climate crisis and we need to crack down on the amount of fossil fuels being burned to mitigate the already worsening effects of global warming,” she told commissioners.

Bencsik praised the city of Napa for turning down a drive-thru in 2021 for a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant that then opted not to build. She asked commissioners to put the younger generation ahead of "short-term conveniences" such as drive-thrus.

But former City Councilmember Kenneth Leary saw the pressing, local climate pollution problem as being congested Highway 29 through the city. Tourists drive upvalley instead of taking public transportation and workers drive to jobs because they can’t afford to live here, he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Then when it comes down to the smallest — the smallest — impact on the environment, everyone’s jumping up and down,” he said. “The cars idle all the way along every stop light from here to Calistoga.”

He described calls to ban the Chicken Guy! drive-thru “a symbolic gesture to make some of us feel good.”

American Canyon Chamber of Commerce CEO Valerie Zizak-Morais said the organization supports the Chicken Guy! application. The city needs to develop businesses along with housing or face having residents drive elsewhere for food and entertainment, she said.

Resident Jeanette Goyetche said a fight over the drive-thru might seem silly and useless to some. But she described the cumulative effects of idling from drive-thrus, Highway 29 traffic and people waiting for children at schools as adding up and being connected.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve a use permit for Chicken Guy!, after continuing the matter at two previous hearings.

Commission Chairperson Crystal Mallare has children ages 4 and 8. She’d like to be able to walk with them to Chicken Guy! instead of driving to Vallejo, she said.

Commissioner Eric Altman said American Canyon might want to ban new drive-thrus in the future. But he argued that denying a drive-thru to Chicken Guy! after applicants developed plans that met existing city rules would set a bad precedent.

“I just think if we retroactively try to impose something on this applicant, it is exceptionally unfair and it turns my stomach,” he said.

Commissioner Andrew Goff said American Canyon should look at a citywide anti-idling law for autos. Chicken Guy! is not the bad guy, he said.

Amphitheaters — Also at Thursday’s meeting, Watson Ranch developer Terrence McGrath obtained approval for two amphitheaters to be built at the Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens, which is the remains of a century-old, defunct cement factory.

The 3,300-seat Quarry Lake amphitheater is to be near a quarry pit that is now filled with water. The 800-seat Fig Tree amphitheater is to be located in space that was previously a warehouse, a city report said.

“I’m super-excited about this project,” McGrath said. “This has been a dream of mine, like I said, for over 20 years. I think it’s a game-changer….it creates a real epicenter throughout the entire wine country…there’s nothing north of San Francisco like this.”

He would like to see the amphitheaters operational by spring 2025, he said.

One concern mentioned was noise from concerts with amplified sound. A noise study showed that three homes on Cantada Way in the Vintage Ranch subdivision could be affected.

“We are very concerned about the intrusion into our neighborhood and its quality of life that the proposed NVRG amphitheaters may cause,” resident Ronald Gross wrote to the city. “Our house at the corner of Vintage Ranch is now very exposed.”

Plans for dealing with sound include a having an earthen berm near Quarry Lake, building a canopy along a third of the Quarry Lake amphitheater, paying attention to speaker location and having moveable walls behind the Quarry Lake amphitheater stage. The cutoff for concerts will be at 10 p.m.

“We’re here for a long, long time and it has to work,” McGrath said.

The commission approved the project use permit 5-0.

“I love it,” Altman told McGrath. “I’m thrilled to see how your vision is evolving over time…I think what you’re looking to accomplish sets our city up for a very bright future.”

PHOTOS: Register photographer Nick Otto takes home five California journalism awards First Place Artistic Photo Category Third Place Feature Photo Category Third Place Sports Feature Photo First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) First Place Photo Essay Category (Connolly Ranch) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair) Second Place Photo Essay Category (4H at the Fair)