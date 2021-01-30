American Canyon approves indoor cannabis cultivation

Neither did Sklar, who talked about having tinted windows and no identifying sign.

“To be honest, we’d rather nobody know we’re a cannabis business,” he said.

Peter Nissen has his Nissen Vineyard Services down the street from the building that Napa Valley Fume plans to use. Among other things, he expressed concern in a letter that the cannabis business could increase criminal activity.

Sklar in response listed various security steps that Napa Valley Fume will take, from security guards to cameras.

“I think this may end up being the safest block in American Canyon when we move in,” Sklar said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police Chief Oscar Ortiz wasn’t ready to go that far, asking how that could be quantified. The city will fine-tune the safety issues with the operational agreement, he said.

“It is pretty comprehensive and a lot of work went into it, as far as I can tell,” Ortiz said.

Commissioner Eric Altman had one particular concern about cannabis businesses in general. He doesn’t like cannabis edible products that seem made to attract children, such as cherry cola gummy bears, which isn't a Napa Valley Fume product.