A large warehouse complex that is to someday total up to 2.4 million square feet of space won American Canyon approval, despite objections over wetlands and water protections.

The City Council on Tuesday approved the Giovannoni Logistics Center after delaying a vote at two previous meetings. Development is to take place on 163 acres of a 208-acre site in Green Island Business Park.

“It’s been a long process to get here and we’re glad we have been able to conclude it,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

The council certified the environmental impact report for the entire project. It issued a design permit for a million square feet of warehouse space, which is to be the first of two planned phases.

"We look forward to really creating a catalyst project for the city," said Joe Livaich of the developer, Buzz Oates, adding this is the largest undeveloped property left in American Canyon.

Giovannoni Logistics Center wouldn't have appeared particularly controversial to anyone watching Tuesday's meeting. Council members made few comments and wrapped up the hearing in less than 15 minutes.

But that's because the council closed the public comments section of the hearing at its Feb. 21 meeting. The only controversy alluded to Tuesday involved the neighboring city of Vallejo, which has questioned whether American Canyon has enough water for Giovannoni.

American Canyon is suing Vallejo over how to interpret a 1996 agreement requiring Vallejo to provide water to American Canyon. Vallejo Chief Assistant City Attorney Randy Risner on Feb. 21 noted the case has yet to be decided.

“Which means at this point in time, it is unreasonable to rely upon the American Canyon interpretation of the 1996 agreement for the project,” he told the council at that meeting.

Since then, American Canyon has had attorneys come up with a response. The gist is that only 23% of the city’s water comes from Vallejo in a normal year and the city has alternative water supplies.

"The critical conclusion of that analysis is that water is available," American Canyon City Attorney William Ross told the council on Tuesday.

Other issues surrounding the project bubbled beneath the surface at Tuesday's meeting without mention, having come up earlier this year.

Some people object to the loss of wetlands and habitat on the site. They view leaving 45 acres for a wetlands/open space preserve as being insufficient, and challenge the environmental report's conclusion that there will be no significant effects on biological resources.

“The project, with its construction, buildings, roads and associated activity, will permanently alter the form and function of these sensitive habitats,” attorney Frances Tinney of the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity wrote to the city.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife in a letter objected that Swainson’s hawk foraging habitat will be lost without any mitigation planned.

Napa Solano Residents for Responsible Development voiced a number of environmental concerns. The group described itself as an unincorporated association of individuals and labor organizations, with local members of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 343, Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 and other unions.

Eric Christen of the Coalition for Fair Employment in Construction questioned this particular group’s sincerity. In a letter to the city, he suggested Napa-Solano Residents for Responsible Development's real aim is to extract concessions from the developers to use union labor under threat of an environmental impact report lawsuit.

An attorney for Napa Solano Residents for Responsible Development couldn't be reached on Wednesday for comment.

In other business Tuesday:

Homeless housing — The council during public comments heard from citizens concerned about housing for the chronically homeless that Vallejo intends to build on American Canyon's southern border near Veterans Memorial Park.

American Canyon resident William Baker is party to a lawsuit against Vallejo. He told the council that arbitration is underway and the goal is to have the project be for recently homeless elderly people in need of medical care. He asked American Canyon to help pay arbitration costs and participate.

“Now is the time for the city of American Canyon to represent its citizens, to protect its park and neighborhoods," he said. "Join us.”

The City Council, if it chooses to discuss the request, would have to do so as an agenda item at a future meeting.

Homebuilding — Senior Planner William He reported on homebuilding. American Canyon in 2022 issued 156 building permits: two for accessory dwelling units, 44 each for the Harvest and Artisan subdivisions in Watson Ranch, and 66 for Napa Cove apartments on Highway 29.

