American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation kicks off Heart Your Parks month

The American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation (ACCPF) launches Heart Your Parks, a month-long celebration of arts & parks. The month-long celebration combines the community's love of nature and art with exciting new ways to experience local parks and trails. The multi-faceted program is designed to encourage nature exploration as a means to improve physical and mental well-being.

Heart Your Parks offers local residents & visitors a variety of ways to participate including Heart Walk, a temporary public art installation at Shenandoah Park & Community Park II; Heart & Soles, hide & seek nature art tokens along popular trails; Curiosity Kids, a free online nature art series for kids; Seek & Find, a park-themed scavenger hunt offered through the City of American Canyon’s Parks & Recreation Department.

The public art Heart Walk features 21 hearts painted by local artists ranging in age from seven to 70. The nature-inspired hearts are split between two locations, Shenandoah Park on the east side of town and Community Park II on the west. Hearts will be on display from Feb. 1 through 28. In addition to the 21 hearts on display, seven artist-painted heart frames can be found at local parks and landmarks creating additional photo opportunities.