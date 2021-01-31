American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation kicks off Heart Your Parks month

The American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation (ACCPF) launches Heart Your Parks, a month-long celebration of arts & parks. The month-long celebration combines the community's love of nature and art with exciting new ways to experience local parks and trails. The multi-faceted program is designed to encourage nature exploration as a means to improve physical and mental well-being.
Heart Your Parks offers local residents & visitors a variety of ways to participate including Heart Walk, a temporary public art installation at Shenandoah Park & Community Park II; Heart & Soles, hide & seek nature art tokens along popular trails; Curiosity Kids, a free online nature art series for kids; Seek & Find, a park-themed scavenger hunt offered through the City of American Canyon’s Parks & Recreation Department.
The public art Heart Walk features 21 hearts painted by local artists ranging in age from seven to 70. The nature-inspired hearts are split between two locations, Shenandoah Park on the east side of town and Community Park II on the west. Hearts will be on display from Feb. 1 through 28. In addition to the 21 hearts on display, seven artist-painted heart frames can be found at local parks and landmarks creating additional photo opportunities.
“The amount of talent in this city is incredible and we are honored that so many of these artists and aspiring artists agreed to lend their talents to the creation of these beautiful hearts,” says Janelle Sellick, Executive Director of the American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation. “COVID saw the cancelation of so many beloved community events and we really wanted to offer the community a new cause for celebration. Heart Your Parks blends so many of the things that make American Canyon special, a generous community, beautiful parks and trails and hidden talent.”
Heart & Soles is a twist on the popular painted rock concept. Each week 20 nature art medallions are hidden along popular American Canyon trails (Newell Open Space, Wetlands Edge Trail and the American Canyon leg of the Napa Valley Vine Trail) for park visitors to discover. Seek & Find, offered by the City of American Canyon’s Parks & Recreation Department, is a walking search and solve challenge taking place in four neighborhood parks. The accompanying Curiosity Kids online nature art series encourages spontaneous art creation using materials found in nature.
The ACCPF — founded in 2015 — is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing parks, programs and play in the American Canyon community. Donations from these events and other ACCPF sponsored activities help fund recreation scholarships, nature conservation and community enrichment programs. In just five shorts years ACCPF has pledged more than $150,000 to the community in the form of park improvements, sponsorships and scholarships.
For more information about the American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation or Heart Your Parks, visit www.acparks.org.