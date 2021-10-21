American Canyon discusses city council term limits

American Canyon residents will help decide what a potential ballot measure on term limits for the city council and mayor seats might look like.

The city plans to do a survey of some type to get public input. Then the American Canyon City Council on Dec. 7 could take the results and try to craft a term limit measure, possibly for the June 2022 election.

There could be two ballot measures — one for the mayor's seat and one for four city council seats.

One question is how many four-year terms the mayor and council members should be allowed to have. Another is, once reaching the limit, whether the person should barred from ever running again or subject to a two-year break or four-year break.

"There needs to be some description of the relative merits of each of these options so people can weigh them, versus just saying, 'The quickest way of getting rid of the bums is what I support,'" Vice Mayor Mark Joseph said. "Because that's really counter-productive."

The general opinion on the city council is that term limits are popular with voters in just about any community where they are proposed.

“Whatever we put on the ballot is going to be approved, so we have to be very careful what to put on the ballot,” Joseph said.