American Canyon looking at big, proposed industrial development

American Canyon is home to some of Napa County’s largest warehouses — structures that are several hundred thousand square feet — and a few more are on the drawing board.

The Buzz Oates firm wants to build the Giovannoni Logistics Center on 208 acres, the largest undeveloped industrial property in the city. The two-phase development is to have 2.4 million square feet of warehouse space.

The massive, proposed project near Green Island and Devlin roads comes with a massive environmental impact report. The draft reports and appendices top 2,500 pages.

All of this landed before the city Planning Commission on Thursday for comments. The commission endorsed the project, including a first phase on 70 acres with two buildings totaling 1 million square feet, and sent it to the City Council.

“I think it will be a big enhancement to the city overall,” Commissioner Tyrone Navarro said.

More warehouses means more tilt-up concrete buildings. But architect Jeff Leonhardt of RMW Architecture & Interiors said the first phase of the Giovannoni Logistics Center will have a different look.

He described the planned buildings as having a “modern” design and “elevating the possibilities and potential of tilt-up concrete into something you don’t normally see,” without the usual “tired motifs.”

Renderings show the 36-foot-tall concrete tilt-up buildings with such architectural touches as windows and various textures.

No prospective tenants were announced at the meeting. But Joe Livaich of Buzz Oates said the project at buildout in 10 or more years will have more than 2,000 jobs and $400 million in private investment.

He called the project a “sustainability showcase,” with such features as onsite solar generation, no natural gas use, 75% recycled water use and 30% of the site being conserved.

Not everyone speaking during public comments was enthusiastic.

“We’re concerned about some of the environmental problems we’ve seen with this project,” said Frances Tinney of the Center for Biological Diversity.

The project doesn’t sufficiently mitigate for the loss of Swainson’s hawk and golden eagle habitat and sensitive wetlands. Greenhouse gas emissions weren’t properly analyzed, she said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife in a letter expressed concerned about the loss of 155 acres of Swainson’s hawk foraging habitat.

In response, the draft environmental impact report said 45 acres of wetlands that is foraging habitat will be preserved at Giovannoni Logistics Center. In addition, a nearby industrial complex has preserved 37 acres and there are several large open space preserves within 10 miles that provide 2,000 acres of habitat.

Consultant Grant Guber on behalf of the applicants elaborated during the hearing.

“If you’re going to require this site to mitigate for Swaison’s hawk, you’d pretty much have to require every site in American Canyon to mitigate, because the species is so adaptable,” he said.

A group called the Golden State Environmental Justice Alliance based on Corona had a law firm send a letter in its behalf. The attorney said the environmental impact report is flawed in areas ranging from traffic to growth and called for it to be redone.

Traffic is an issue in American Canyon, given Highway 29 near the industrial area can be congested. The Giovannoni Logistics Center would generate 240 vehicle trips in morning rush hour and 264 trips during evening rush hour, a city report said.

Buzz Oates would have to come up with a traffic plan before receiving a building permit. It could take such trip reduction measures as off-peak hour work shifts, transit subsidies and ride sharing, the report said.

Commercial real estate agent William Kampton explained how Albert Giovanonni bought the property 60 or 70 years ago. Before his death, he donated it to a foundation he created to fund Catholic education. Money will come from the ground lease for the Giovannoni Logistics Center project.