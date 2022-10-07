American Canyon Police arrest two men for possessing stolen vehicle Thursday night

American Canyon Police arrested two men Thursday night on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in the city of Napa, according to police.
Police said the department received a call from a resident of Los Altos Place in American Canyon late that night, who told officers there was suspicious activity happening with a truck parked near their house. When officers arrived at the scene, one person attempted to flee from the truck, on foot, over a fence, but was detained. A second person was detained inside the vehicle, and police determined the truck had been reported stolen out of the city of Napa.
Ricky Dean Sherman and Ernest John Valentine were booked into Napa County Jail at 9:11 p.m. Thursday night, on investigation of felony charges related to buying or selling a stolen vehicle, among others.
