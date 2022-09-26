 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Canyon Police arrest two men on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters

American Canyon police early on Sunday arrested two men on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters.

Officers reportedly spotted a vehicle coming into city limits at about 4:50 a.m., which was suspected by police to have previously been involved in the theft of several catalytic converters in the city of Napa, police said. The officers moved to have the driver pull over, and they found a suspected stolen catalytic converter along with numerous burglary tools in the car.

The officers arrested the driver, Noel Jove from American Canyon, and the passenger, Jun Alegre from Vallejo, and both were booked into Napa County jail on investigation of felony grand theft charges, among others, at around 7:20 a.m. Alegre was also arrested on two outstanding warrants.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

