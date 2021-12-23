American Canyon police highlight "proactive policing" arrest

An American Canyon police officer noticed a car parked against traffic, and his decision to check things out resulted in arrests.

The car was near the intersection of Los Altos Place and Donaldson Way on Wednesday at 2:56 a.m. The parking position is common for people who are engaging in such behavior as catalytic converter theft, a police press release said.

The officer pulled in behind the vehicle and the vehicle drove away. A check of registration information showed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of San Francisco.

Police made a traffic stop. They found the occupants had shaved keys, a spring-loaded window punch, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 24-year-old Guillermo Camacho of Oakland on suspicion of felony vehicle theft and possession of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail facility, the press release said.

They arrested 23-year-old Maria Almendra of Oakland on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools and bringing contraband into a jail facility. Both were booked and released that afternoon, the press release said.

Officers returned to the area where the vehicle had first been located, but found no signs of vehicle burglaries. Police pointed to the incident as an example of proactive policing.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

