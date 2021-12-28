 Skip to main content
American Canyon police make firearms arrest

AmCan police

American Canyon police found firearms and other items following a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 29.

 Courtesy of American Canyon Police Department

An American Canyon police officer noted a car with extremely dark window tint and the resulting traffic stop led to the discovery of arms and ammunition.

It happened at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday on the 3900 block of Broadway, which is Highway 29. The dark window tint violated the California vehicle code.

The officer found the driver had a suspended license. The driver consented to a search and the officer found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a room key to a local hotel, an American Canyon Police Department release said.

Officers searched the car and found a box of ammunition, a handgun with a loaded magazine, loaded magazines, controlled substances, a pill press that can be used to produce controlled substances and a digital scale, the press release said.

Keeping in mind the local hotel room key, officers searched the driver’s hotel room. They found another loaded firearm. Since the driver had a prior felony conviction with firearms charges, he should not have had firearms and ammunition, the press release said.

Officers arrested Jordan Varner Jr., 35, of Fairfield on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, driving with a suspended license, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession for sale of a controlled substance and other charges, the press release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

