American Canyon police make firearms arrest

An American Canyon police officer noted a car with extremely dark window tint and the resulting traffic stop led to the discovery of arms and ammunition.
It happened at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday on the 3900 block of Broadway, which is Highway 29. The dark window tint violated the California vehicle code.
The officer found the driver had a suspended license. The driver consented to a search and the officer found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a room key to a local hotel, an American Canyon Police Department release said.
Officers searched the car and found a box of ammunition, a handgun with a loaded magazine, loaded magazines, controlled substances, a pill press that can be used to produce controlled substances and a digital scale, the press release said.
Keeping in mind the local hotel room key, officers searched the driver’s hotel room. They found another loaded firearm. Since the driver had a prior felony conviction with firearms charges, he should not have had firearms and ammunition, the press release said.
Officers arrested Jordan Varner Jr., 35, of Fairfield on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, driving with a suspended license, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession for sale of a controlled substance and other charges, the press release said.
