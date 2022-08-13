 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Canyon police make stolen car arrest

A suspect in a stolen car case that ended in American Canyon on Saturday morning couldn't simply walk away from the problem.

Police were alerted that a Chevy SUV stolen in neighboring Vallejo was traveling northbound on Flosden Road into American Canyon. Officers responded and located the vehicle on Newell Drive near Granite Springs Way, American Canyon Police Sgt. Jeff Scott said.

Officers followed the vehicle onto Granite Springs Way, where the suspect left the vehicle and tried to walk away. But, given this was about 6:20 a.m., there was no one else outside and police detained the suspect without incident, Scott said.

Police arrested Shonte Moore, 30, of Union City on allegations of possessing a stolen vehicle, a concealed firearm in the vehicle and a non-serialized handgun, Scott said. Bail listed on the booking log is $50,000.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

