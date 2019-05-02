What began as the makings of a very clean barbecue ended in a police pursuit.
Two Vallejo adults were arrested Wednesday after they stole $500 of merchandise from the American Canyon Safeway, including beer, meat, shrimp, laundry detergent and hygiene products, according to the American Canyon Police Department.
Officers later spotted a silver Cadillac that matched the description provided by Safeway, then initiated a short pursuit after the driver failed to pull over, police say.
American Canyon Police first got the call shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the grocery store reported merchandise had been loaded into a cart and pushed out of the store, police say. Officers spotted the Cadillac near Mini Drive and Whitney Avenue in Vallejo.
They recognized the driver as 55-year-old Dennis Ray Braden, who had previously committed so-called push-out thefts there, police say. Braden was with 61-year-old Judy Ann Hatten, who was on probation for push-out thefts and banned from Safeway as a condition of her probation, police say.
When Braden failed to yield, officers pursued him until he was boxed in at Whitney Avenue and Fairgrounds Drive, police say.
Braden was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft charges and felony charges of evading arrest, police say. Hatten was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor theft charges and felony violation of her probation.They remained in custody at Napa County jail as of noon Thursday.