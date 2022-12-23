American Canyon puts $181,000 lien on home

American Canyon is hitting a homeowner with a $181,000 public nuisance cleanup bill to be recovered through a lien against the property.

The 1.25-acre property at 106 Wilson Way has a house that partially burned during an April 9, 2021 fire. Firefighters battling that blaze for several hours found a 69-year-old man dead inside.

Trash and debris in and around the house both posed a fire hazard and made extinguishing the fire more difficult, a recent city report said. The city issued the first of several notices of violations on July 1, 2021.

Two cleanup jobs by the owner’s insurance carrier didn’t resolve the matter. Due to continuing and more severe violations, the city obtained an abatement warrant from Napa County Superior Court this past summer, the city report said.

Central Valley Environmental removed rubbish, debris and wrecked, abandoned or inoperable vehicles. Work done included removing a fire-damaged wall and associated carport and a brick fireplace.

Photographs presented to the City Council show items scattered around the outside of the house, from bottles to cars and vans from the 1970s and 1980s to bins to bags. One of the vans is missing doors and headlights.

City staff obtained the abatement order from the court on July 29. Due to the extent of the public nuisance, work wasn't completed until Sept. 27, the report said.

The city tallied up the expenses — including $110,000 for abatement, $22,000 for a security officer and $47,000 for city attorney legal work — and brought them to the City Council. For example, the legal work invoice describes each task performed, how long the task took and the billing rate.

The council first heard the matter on Nov. 15. Lee Schmidt, the property owner, came to the microphone during public comments.

“I plead guilty to some of it,” said Schmidt, a white-haired man in his early 80s. “There are other circumstances. The abatement people did not remove everything. It’s still on the property, very visible from the street, for sure. I do a lot of recycling. Incidentally, the city could do a better job of recycling.”

City Attorney William Ross told Schmidt they’d talked several times about Schmidt getting an attorney.

“I’ve got one in waiting,” Schmidt said.

The City Council on Nov. 15 decided to delay the matter and gave Schmidt until its Dec. 6 meeting to get an attorney. On Dec. 6, Ross said Schmidt had asked for another continuance based on medical issues and a reference to other property that could be relevant to city costs in the matter.

On Tuesday, the council took up the matter yet again. Ross said he had no indications that Schmidt had retained an attorney. Neither Schmidt nor anyone else addressed the council during public comments, either in person or by Zoom or phone.

The City Council quickly and unanimously voted to impose the special assessment lien on the property so the city can eventually recover for its general fund the $181,000 spent on abatement.

Napa County records as of Dec. 22 showed that the property also had a $75,000 lien on it from April from a private cleanup firm.

