A proposed Chicken Guy restaurant in American Canyon continues to ruffle feathers because it would have not only sit-down dining, but also a drive-thru.

The fast-food chicken sandwich chain wants to come to 200 American Canyon Road near the Walgreens pharmacy. Some say adding another drive-thru with idling cars is bad policy as the world grapples with climate change.

The Planning Commission on Thursday continued the matter so the applicants can provide more information on possible mitigations. One possibility is using the state’s cap-and-trade program, which entails buying credits to offset emissions.

“We want your restaurant,” Commissioner Andrew Goff said. “What we don’t want is to be contributing to the crisis that already exists, not just here, but on our planet.”

One suggestion to build Chicken Guy without a drive-thru – perhaps using curbside parking as an alternative – didn’t fly. Applicant Sonu Chandi, CEO of Chandi Hospitality Group, explained why.

“I already know, because of the requirements of Chicken Guy, they’re not going to agree to it, just the curbside,” Chandi said. “That’s a ‘no’ already. We’ve already had that conversation.”

Chicken Guy is a chicken sandwich chain co-founded by celebrity chief Guy Fieri and Planet Hollywood restaurateur Robert Earl. Chandi Hospitality says it has rights to open Chicken Guy restaurants in nine Northern California counties.

Napa Climate NOW! is among those objecting to the drive-thru component of the restaurant. The group noted American Canyon has declared a climate change emergency, with the goal of net-zero climate pollution by 2030.

“Drive-thru restaurants pose a serious environmental and climate hazard, as well as a health risk to the community,” the group wrote. “Idling emissions include harmful chemicals, greenhouse gases and particle pollution (‘soot’).”

As the group noted, a U.S. Department of Energy fact sheet says idling a car for more than 10 seconds uses more fuel and creates more carbon dioxide than turning off and restarting the engine.

Representatives for the applicants made various suggestions. People with big orders could wait in the parking lot for delivery. A sign could ask people to turn off their car engines while waiting in the drive-thru line. There would be preorder pickup lanes, for people ordering by app.

Good ideas, Goff said. But, he added, they are small.

Julio Tinejero of Milestone Associates Imagineering also addressed the topic on behalf of the applicants. He said idling car emissions is a short-term issue.

“We know what’s going to happen in five years,” he said. “There are going to be all electric cars. We’re going toward all electric. There’s no emissions.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved a rule calling for only zero-emission cars to be sold in the state by 2035.

Another thought expressed by the applicant team is that people who couldn’t go to a Chicken Guy drive-thru would simply drive to another restaurant with a drive-thru.

American Canyon approved the site for a restaurant and a drive-thru in 2008. Chandi said that's a reason why his group signed a lease. Only in November did the group learn that the city considered those approvals to have lapsed.

Chandi asked the Planning Commission to take a vote that night. But City Attorney William Ross wanted a better record before the commission, such as an updated traffic study and details about what a cap-and-trade proposal would entail.

That prompted the commission to continue deciding the fate of Chicken Guy until at least the next meeting.

Commissioner Eric Altman said he wants to find a middle ground. He wants to be fair to the Chicken Guy endeavor, which sunk money into a proposal before the idea of a drive-thru ban came up, he said.

But he had advice for any other restaurant developers thinking of coming to American Canyon with a drive-thru — “Heed the warning. At this point, it’s on the record. We’re not a big fan.”

