American Canyon has two building proposals that don't come along everyday — one for two amphitheaters and the other for a solar energy farm that also provides RV and boat storage.

Both applicants are to eventually head to the Planning Commission seeking approvals. In the meantime, the city is accepting comments and questions from the public.

The proposed Quarry Amphitheater is to seat about 3,300 people. The Fig Tree Amphitheater is to seat about 800 people. They are to be in Watson Ranch as part of the Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens, an old cement plant targeted to become a hub for recreation, food and events.

"The amphitheaters will contribute significantly to the desirability of American Canyon as a destination by creating an anchor for the Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens,” Watson Ranch developer Terrence McGrath wrote to the city.

The Quarry Amphitheater is to be next to a pond. That pond is a quarry pit that decades ago filled with water, a piece of the site's industrial past slated for a very different future.

Beyond the ticketed patrons inside the amphitheater, people would be able to go to the south side of Quarry Lake Park, picnic and listen to the music, the project application said. The amphitheater is to include food and bar services.

The smaller Fig Tree Amphitheater would use the stone ruins of the old cement plant as a setting.

"NVRG plans to hold outdoor music festivals and concerts all year round," according to a Watson Ranch website.

Watson Ranch is to be a new American Canyon community with more than 1,000 homes. The Watson Ranch Specific Plan approved by the city calls for the ruins of the Standard Portland Cement Co. plant that opened in the early 1900s to be a focal point.

Basalt Rock Co. shuttered the plant in 1978. The industrial rotunda, quarry pond, stone walls that are skeletal building remains and other features are to be the raw materials for the Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens.

The amphitheaters aren't the only recent American Canyon project proposal that rises above the commonplace.

A completely different project, the Napa Junction Solar Farm, is proposed for a 6.7-acre lot along Highway 29 on the northern end of the city. The application calls for 5,136 solar panels covering 125,000 square feet.

The solar farm would generate 3 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 1,000 homes. Electricity is to be fed into Pacific, Gas & Electric power lines along Highway 29 that lead to the substation at American Canyon Road.

This solar farm would do double duty as a different type of business. Underneath the solar panel canopies are to be 253 carports for boat and RV storage.

"It’s a newer idea," said applicant Rick Hess of RH Hess Development. "There are a few other projects. There's one in Rio Vista. There's one down in Pittsburg. There are a couple of others...It's tough to go through the process with PG&E to get it all set up.”

Location is important for solar farms, given they must feed into the power grid. In this case, the PG&E lines allow for an anticipated interconnection at one of the poles.

The solar farm is to provide power to Marin Clean Energy. MCE would buy the solar power at a discounted rate and sell it directly to homes and businesses in American Canyon under its Local Sol energy option, the project application said.

MCE is a nonprofit electricity provider that gives PG&E customers in Napa County the option of having 60% to 100% of their electricity come from renewable resources. It uses PG&E infrastructure to deliver the electricity.

Hess is a long-time American Canyon developer. He spearheaded the recent city approval for 291 homes on Oat Hill and developed the Canyon Corners shopping center and, a quarter-century ago, the Canyon Plaza shopping center.

A 10-foot-tall metal fence and landscaping is to screen the Napa Junction Solar Farm site. The city would benefit from the development and beautification of an L-shaped piece of land that has very limited uses, the application said.

“The project will be a state-of-the-art solar generation facility providing renewable power to the residents and business American Canyon, as well as offsetting the project’s energy use,” the project application said.

If approved, this would be the second solar energy farm in the American Canyon area.

Renewable Properties LLC in 2019 opened a solar farm along Interstate 80 in the unincorporated county near American Canyon. This farm has 12,000 solar panels and generates 3 megawatts of electricity for MCE.

Go to https://bit.ly/41l8RiY to submit comments and questions to the city on the amphitheaters, solar farm and other American Canyon proposed projects.