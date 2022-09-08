American Canyon to relocate skate park

American Canyon is taking steps to make certain the city’s skate park will not be a casualty of a proposed land swap with Napa Valley Unified School District.

The skate park won't die. Instead, the city wants to move it to Veterans Memorial Park in a few months.

“Looks like the optimal site to relocate,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

That relocation is being triggered by the city's proposed deal with the school district.

American Canyon would obtain the former Napa Junction elementary school that the district abandoned because it sits on an earthquake fault. In return, the city would give the district ownership of land near American Canyon Middle School.

The city's skate park has been located on that land near the middle school since 2003. The proposed land swap means the metal ramps, quarter pipes and rails will need a new home.

On Tuesday, the City Council decided the best place to relocate the skate park is Veterans Memorial Park on the southern edge of the city. The council authorized spending up to $380,000 on the move.

“That’s a big swallow, but it’s the right thing to do and the right location,” City Councilmember Mark Joseph said.

No skateboarders weighed in. But resident Fran Lemos noted that Veterans Memorial Park isn’t centrally located.

Neither is Kennedy Park, where the city of Napa has a skate park that is perpetually packed, City Councilmember David Oro responded. Skaters skate and will find a way to get to Veterans Memorial Park, he said.

“Having skated in my own past life, having a 7-Eleven close by is going to be awesome,” Oro said with a smile.

An earlier city report said the Police Department saw a drawback to the Veterans Memorial Park site. A higher volume of youths would be on nearby American Canyon Road and Broadway, possibly leading to more vehicle-versus-pedestrian accidents.

Police also saw a plus to the Veterans Memorial Park site — good visibility that deters crime.

Other sites the city considered were the former Napa Junction school, a city-owned site across the street from Napa Junction school and Silver Oak Park. Veterans Memorial Park won the recommendation of the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission.

“I don’t know if we scoured the earth for every (possible) location in American Canyon. I think we came up with the ones that made the most sense,” City Manager Jason Holley told the City Council.

Garcia urged city officials to reach out to residents near Veterans Memorial Park, to let them know a skate park is coming.

Relocating the skate park means installing a 1,300-square-foot concrete pad at Veterans Memorial Park. Then a company must move the various equipment at the existing skate park to the site, perhaps in late 2022 or early 2023.

Oro said Veterans Memorial Park has been a frustration for him, given there is room there for more things there.

“Personally, I love the fact we are putting something new in an underutilized park,” Oro said.