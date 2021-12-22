American Canyon voters decide on term limits

American Canyon voters will decide in the June 7 election whether the City Council and mayor seats should have term limits.
The City Council is placing a two-question measure on the ballot. At issue: whether to limit the mayor to three four-year terms and council members to three four-year terms.
American Canyon's mayor is part of the five-person City Council. But since mayor is a separately elected office, it receives its a separate ballot question.
A person who serves three terms as mayor could never run for that office again. A person who serves three terms as city council member could never run for that office again. Terms need not be consecutive.
That means the most a person could serve — if that person could get elected for this span — would be 12 years as a city council member and 12 years as mayor.
Although the City Council reached a quick 4-1 decision favoring the ballot measure on Tuesday, it took much longer to craft the idea. The council talked about the issue on several occasions during the year.
City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous has long been a supporter of term limits. She had preferred tighter limits, but said she was willing to compromise with others on the council.
When she brought up the idea in January, Aboudamous explained why incumbents at some point should have to leave office.
“They no longer have fresh ideas, but they will continue to get elected because of their name recognition and because of the fact they’ve built up these networks of funding and they have money in their pockets and they can do the campaigning,” she said.
But Mayor Leon Garcia on Tuesday opposed the term-limit ballot measure. City Councilmember David Oro also opposed term limits, though he voted to put the question to voters and in fact suggested the three-terms-and-you're-done idea as a compromise.
“To be able to have a knowledge-based continuation of involvement in the issues facing the city is the primary benefit of the terms of office,” Garcia said. “The community has an opportunity every single election cycle to make a change, if they desire.”
Garcia was elected to the City Council in November 2002 and was elected mayor in November 2006. If the ballot measures pass, the current mayor and council members would each be credited with one term towards the new term limits.
Local developer Richard Hess at the Dec. 7 meeting gave his perspective. He has been involved with such undertakings as the proposed Oat Hill housing development and the Canyon Corners and Canyon Plaza shopping centers.
If term limits are to happen, he preferred three terms over two.
“When it’s taking 10 years for a project, it’s nice to have some continuity,” he said.
The City Council in-and-of-itself cannot create term limits. But voters can do so and the council can create the ballot measure.
Aboudamous agreed to write the ballot pamphlet argument in favor of term limits. City Councilmember Pierre Washington volunteered to help.
Garcia will write the ballot pamphlet argument opposing term limits. Oro said he will help.
The ballot measure will cost the city $40,000 to $60,000, a city report said.
