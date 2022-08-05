American Canyon wants vacant Napa Junction school property

American Canyon looks at an abandoned school on an earthquake fault and sees potential for something great, whatever that might be.

Perhaps the now-vacant Napa Junction school site near City Hall could become a sports complex. Maybe it could become something no one has thought of yet.

“A blank slate,” is how City Manager Jason Holley described the opportunities.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a land swap agreement with the Napa Valley Unified School District. The deal won’t be complete unless the school district Board of Education does the same, perhaps on Aug. 25.

American Canyon would get the old 6.5-acre Napa Junction school site, buildings and all. The school district a couple of years ago replaced the elementary school with a new one about a mile away because of the earthquake fault.

In return, the city would give the school district 5.6 acres at American Canyon Middle School that includes a gymnasium/community center. Both sites would be in “as is” condition.

The old Napa Junction school is located along Napa Junction Road a couple of blocks west of Highway 29. The site is next to the city's 7-acre Little League fields.

“No decision has been made on that longer future, just the opportunity of a blank slate really with those two combined properties exists,” Holley said. “That’s particularly exciting, I think, for us.”

Once the deal is complete, the city wants residents to help plan the site's future.

Existing school buildings can be reused, Holley said. Any new buildings constructed would have to be set back from the earthquake fault. New parks, ballfields and parking lots would not be constrained by the fault.

The City Council voted in closed session on May 12 to pursue the exchange deal with the district. It talked about the proposed deal in open sessions on June 7 and Tuesday.

A couple of residents on June 7 had ideas.

“I think Napa Junction school site would be a perfect fire house,” resident Fran Lemos said. “You could pave where the fault line goes through. You’ve got buildings. And you would have a fire department on this side of the highway.”

Another resident thought a sports complex the best idea.

One reason the city wants the school land is it includes a frontage strip needed to extend Napa Junction Road to Hess Road. That will provide primary access to a planned Oat Hill development with 291 apartments.

The Oat Hill developer must build this 300-foot road extension. Holley said the developer tried to obtain the necessary property rights from the school district, but was rebuffed.

Having the city own the school would also provide the frontage strip for the road.

“The urgency is there,” City Councilmember David Oro said on Tuesday.

Councilmember Mark Joseph and City Attorney William Ross explained why. The city a few months ago obligated itself to pursue eminent domain to obtain the road property rights so the Oat Hill development can proceed.

That issue could return to the City Council on Sept. 6. Holley said if the matter isn't resolved, he anticipates the developer will ask the city to take action.

If the school district approves the land swap on Aug. 25, then the road property rights problem disappears.

"It could be the real urgency is, if we don’t have it resolved by the end of August, we may be forced to trigger an eminent domain action that nobody really wants to do," Joseph said.

Time is apparently the only challenge. Joseph saw no other barrier.

“There’s no deal breaker out there. This is just a matter of, you have to go through the motions to get this done,” Joseph said.

One effect of the land swap deal is the city would have to relocate its skateboard park, which is behind American Canyon Middle School on land that would go to the school district.

The city could move the skateboard park to the old Napa Junction school and put it on one of the playgrounds. But the Police Department recommends against this, saying that poor visibility from the street could lead to crime and vandalism.

Other possible relocation sites are Veterans Memorial Park, Silver Oak park and property across the street from the old Napa Junction school, a city report said.

Relocating the skate board park will cost about $96,000, including fork lift rentals, labor and moving costs, it said.