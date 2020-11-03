American Canyon's mayor on path to re-election

“Change for the sake of change is not necessarily a good thing,” Garcia said.

Joseph served as American Canyon city manager for 12 years before resigning in late 2005. He was elected to the City Council November 2010.

"I don’t want to give up until it’s over," he said Tuesday night. "Clearly, this is not the kind of close race I expected. I think it’s a testimonial to the power of the incumbent. We’ll see what the final results are.”

He didn’t run with a radically different vision than Garcia’s or calling for wholesale changes in the city's plans. Rather, he said he could provide leadership to move projects along faster, such as a traffic-relieving Newell Drive extension.

“It’s not enough to say, ‘I support the Newell extension.’ You really have to take the steps to make it happen,” Joseph said.

Joseph will remain on the City Council, given his term has two years remaining. He said he heard some voters say if they voted for Garcia for mayor, then both men would still be on the City Council.

"That’s a little discouraging," Joseph said. "You’re not voting for councilmember, you’re voting for mayor. It’s not the same thing. I am sure there are a lot of people that thought like that."