American Canyon's mayor on path to re-election

American Canyon incumbent Mayor Leon Garcia took a commanding lead over City Councilmember Mark Joseph in their battle to be the city’s mayor.
Garcia led Joseph 62% to 38% at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, with updated results still to be coming in for days. The margin was to 3,007 votes to 1,817 votes.
Meanwhile, incumbent City Councilwoman Mariam Aboudamous looked likely to hold onto her seat. Pierre Washington held a sizeable lead for the second seat on the ballot.
Garcia on Tuesday night declined to declare victory.
"It's ain't over until it's over," he said, though the celebratory shouts from supporters at an outdoor gathering on Mosaic Court showed what they thought of the initial results.
Garcia sought to extend his long political career in Napa County’s newest city, founded in 1992. He was elected to the City Council in 2002 and became the city’s first - and to date only - elected mayor in 2006.
“I just I work hard for the community," Garcia said. "My heart is here. Community service has always has been an important thing for me."
Garcia addressed a comment sometime heard during the campaign that it's time for a change and new ideas. He depicted his experience as a plus during a pandemic and time of uncertainty.
“Change for the sake of change is not necessarily a good thing,” Garcia said.
Joseph served as American Canyon city manager for 12 years before resigning in late 2005. He was elected to the City Council November 2010.
"I don’t want to give up until it’s over," he said Tuesday night. "Clearly, this is not the kind of close race I expected. I think it’s a testimonial to the power of the incumbent. We’ll see what the final results are.”
He didn’t run with a radically different vision than Garcia’s or calling for wholesale changes in the city's plans. Rather, he said he could provide leadership to move projects along faster, such as a traffic-relieving Newell Drive extension.
“It’s not enough to say, ‘I support the Newell extension.’ You really have to take the steps to make it happen,” Joseph said.
Joseph will remain on the City Council, given his term has two years remaining. He said he heard some voters say if they voted for Garcia for mayor, then both men would still be on the City Council.
"That’s a little discouraging," Joseph said. "You’re not voting for councilmember, you’re voting for mayor. It’s not the same thing. I am sure there are a lot of people that thought like that."
Joseph's election night gathering also came with a COVID-19 twist. He stayed home and met with supporters on Zoom.
The City Council race had two seats on the ballot and five candidates. Aboudamous, the only incumbent, as of 8:01 p.m. Tuesday had 39% of the vote and Washington had 31%. Among other candidates, Joey Palma had 15%, Eric Altman had 9% and Jason Kishineff had 6%.
Aboudamous, an attorney, was elected to the City Council in November, 2016. The daughter of Palestinian immigrants grew up in American Canyon and was the first Muslim in the county to hold elected office.
Washington had a career in the military and law enforcement and is head of security for a Genentech facility. He ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2018.
