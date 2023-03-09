Three people fleeing in a car from the American Canyon Walmart Supercenter after a robbery rammed police cars and other cars as they tried to flee.

American Canyon police at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday received a report that Walmart had been robbed and three suspects were leaving in a white Kia Forte. Officers and a Sheriff’s deputy arrived, saw the Kia and learned it had been reported stolen from Daly City, a police press release said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop as the Kia was leaving the parking lot. The driver rammed an American Canyon police car, a Napa Sheriff’s car and three civilian parked cars, including one occupied parked car, the release said.

The Kia got stuck on a curb while ramming cars. The driver went into forward and reverse, hitting cars around it. All three occupants ignored commands to stop and come out with their hands up, the press release said.

Officers shot bean bag rounds at the vehicle windows. One occupant got out and ran. American Canyon Police Canine Brick bit him, and he was arrested. Officers made two other arrests and found stolen merchandise from Walmart and other stores in the Kia, the release said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Pakia Hawkins and 27-year-old William Duckworth, who is on parole from San Francisco. Allegations include grand theft, conspiracy and resisting arrest. Hawkins, the driver, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the press release and booking log.

A 17-year-old juvenile female was booked into Napa Juvenile Hall on allegations relating to the incident and for a warrant of probation violation, press release said.

No police or citizens were injured, the press release said.

Photos: Ukraine smith turns guns, ammo into art