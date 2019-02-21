Try 1 month for 99¢
american canyon police patch

The American Canyon Police Department is under the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

 Courtney Teague, Register

It was a cold night in American Canyon. But when a police officer pulled over a Davis man for failing to stop at an intersection and signal, he seemed unusually hot and sweaty.

An American Canyon officer pulled the car over as it turned off of Highway 29 and onto Eucalyptus Drive at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a department press release. The officer determined that Collin Campbell Giffin, 30, had a felony arrest warrant out of Contra Costa County and possessed an illegal butterfly knife, police say.

When the officer searched Giffin's car, he found a loaded Glock .40 mm pistol with a threaded barrel, a modified grip and ammunition, police say. The officer said he also found syringes, five grams of heroin packaged in 11 bundles, and three grams of meth in eight baggies.

Police said they determined Giffin has previously been convicted as a felon.

Giffin was arrested at 1 a.m. and booked into Napa County jail, jail records show. He was arrested on suspicion of six felonies and two misdemeanors related to the loaded gun, drugs and knife. 

He was released from jail around 9 a.m. Thursday, jail records show.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.