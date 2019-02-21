It was a cold night in American Canyon. But when a police officer pulled over a Davis man for failing to stop at an intersection and signal, he seemed unusually hot and sweaty.
An American Canyon officer pulled the car over as it turned off of Highway 29 and onto Eucalyptus Drive at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a department press release. The officer determined that Collin Campbell Giffin, 30, had a felony arrest warrant out of Contra Costa County and possessed an illegal butterfly knife, police say.
When the officer searched Giffin's car, he found a loaded Glock .40 mm pistol with a threaded barrel, a modified grip and ammunition, police say. The officer said he also found syringes, five grams of heroin packaged in 11 bundles, and three grams of meth in eight baggies.
Police said they determined Giffin has previously been convicted as a felon.
Giffin was arrested at 1 a.m. and booked into Napa County jail, jail records show. He was arrested on suspicion of six felonies and two misdemeanors related to the loaded gun, drugs and knife.
He was released from jail around 9 a.m. Thursday, jail records show.