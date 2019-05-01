A Vallejo man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he drove drunk and was involved in a domestic violence altercation with a woman he was dating.
American Canyon Police officers arrived at a shopping plaza on West American Canyon Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department. A witness had reported seeing 48-year-old Asuresh Appukuttan arguing with a woman and then trying to strangle her, police say.
Officers said Appukuttan had scratches consistent with someone trying to pry his arms away from them, said Police Chief Oscar Ortiz.
When officers arrived, Appukuttan was sitting inside his blue Audi and the woman was standing outside, police say. Officers said he appeared to be drunk.
Appukuttan was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence and felony domestic violence, jail records show. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor cocaine possession charges after officers found what they believed to be cocaine in a small baggie in his wallet, police say.
He was released shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show.