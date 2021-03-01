Napa County may jump to red tier as soon as Wednesday

Now the county expects to have had the credentials necessary for the required two consecutive weeks to make the rating scale leap to red. The state looks at the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents and the positive test rate.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, will give an update on the latest COVID-19 statistics and state ratings during the Board of Supervisors meeting that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 2. Go to https://bit.ly/3qbBb45 for details on how to view it.

California has 58 counties. As of last week when the state last announced rating changes, 47 were purple, nine were red and two were orange.

If Napa County makes the leap, the county can revive one of the slogans used by Relucio the last time the county was in the red — "Onward toward orange."

But Relucio had another slogan as well that served as a warning that the county can go down as well as up — "Prohibit purple." She has continually advised residents to wash their hands often, wear face coverings in public, keep a social distance of six feet and avoid mixing households.

