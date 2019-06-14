Four males stole bags filled with merchandise from the Polo Store at Napa Premium Outlets on Thursday night, Napa Police reported.
Using a vehicle description provide by police, American Canyon Police pulled over a vehicle and arrested the four occupants a short time later, Napa Police said. Stolen merchandise was recovered.
Police booked three 16-year-olds from Vallejo into Juvenile Hall, and an 18-year-old from Fairfield -- Bennie Bishop -- into the Napa County jail, police said.
They are facing possible charges of burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.