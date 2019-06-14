{{featured_button_text}}

Four males stole bags filled with merchandise from the Polo Store at Napa Premium Outlets on Thursday night, Napa Police reported.

Using a vehicle description provide by police, American Canyon Police pulled over a vehicle and arrested the four occupants a short time later, Napa Police said. Stolen merchandise was recovered.

Police booked three 16-year-olds from Vallejo into Juvenile Hall, and an 18-year-old from Fairfield -- Bennie Bishop -- into the Napa County jail, police said.

They are facing possible charges of burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.