Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Wolves’ debut a sign of future success

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has meant no sporting events until January, in a best-case scenario. Until we can watch live events on the local front, let’s hit the rewind button.

In 1977, Foreigner came out with a hit song called “Feels Like The First Time.”

Fast forward the clock to 2011 and one could have said the same thing about the American Canyon Wolves and Pacheco Panthers making their varsity high school football debuts against each other in Los Banos.

I remember the contest because it was so memorable — American Canyon dominated the proceedings, 49-18 — and because of the double varsity debut factor; had this game had been played in Week 2, I probably would not remember so readily.

The schools were also similar in that each opened in 2010-2011 with grades 9 and 10. Grade 11 was added in 2011-2012 and all four grades were in play in 2012-2013.

The narrative was also similar in that Napa and Vintage, two public high schools north of American Canyon, were bursting at the seams. That created the need to build American Canyon High. Thanks to Measure G passing in 2006, the road was paved.