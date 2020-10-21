Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Wolves’ debut a sign of future success

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has meant no sporting events until January, in a best-case scenario. Until we can watch live events on the local front, let’s hit the rewind button.
In 1977, Foreigner came out with a hit song called “Feels Like The First Time.”
Fast forward the clock to 2011 and one could have said the same thing about the American Canyon Wolves and Pacheco Panthers making their varsity high school football debuts against each other in Los Banos.
I remember the contest because it was so memorable — American Canyon dominated the proceedings, 49-18 — and because of the double varsity debut factor; had this game had been played in Week 2, I probably would not remember so readily.
The schools were also similar in that each opened in 2010-2011 with grades 9 and 10. Grade 11 was added in 2011-2012 and all four grades were in play in 2012-2013.
The narrative was also similar in that Napa and Vintage, two public high schools north of American Canyon, were bursting at the seams. That created the need to build American Canyon High. Thanks to Measure G passing in 2006, the road was paved.
Los Banos, like many Central Valley communities, saw an influx of Bay Area relocation. As a result, these towns that normally could accommodate one high school could no longer do so as Los Banos High was joined by the new Pacheco High.
American Canyon’s first head coach, Ian MacMillan, had labored in the vines as a JV head coach at Justin-Siena, varsity head coach at St. Helena, and varsity assistant coach at Napa High. The Wolves were his show now, and would be until he stepped away from coaching in 2013 to help with his young family. MacMillan, as Andy Wilcox recently chronicled in the Register, has played a role in the history of four of the six Napa Valley high school football programs.
Only a JV program in its first year, MacMillan’s Wolves beat Pacheco’s first JV team at American Canyon to open the 2010 season, 32-21. The tale of that game was the Wolves winning the turnover battle 4-1.
The next year, American Canyon opened its first varsity season with a trip to the Central Valley. That’s where the physical geography suggests you are in California but the landscape is strikingly similar to Mid-American states like Kansas, Nebraska or Iowa. The weather can be similar as well. On this day, temperatures approached triple digits during the day and remained sultry into the night.
The margin of victory could have been much bigger, as the Wolves had three touchdowns nullified by penalties. The only Pacheco offensive score came with 3.2 seconds left in the game against American Canyon backups.
The Wolves outgained the Panthers 470-159 in offensive yardage. Throughout the night, Pacheco had no answer for American Canyon’s three-headed monster of Robert Wilkes (151 yards on 7 carries), Justin Corpus (114 on 12 carries) and Charles Spencer (107 on 7 carries).
Behind the starting offensive line of Bailey Gardner, Jeremiah Johnson, Yacoub Hammoudeh, Riley Williams, Jonathan Bade and tight end Ike Pittman, the Wolves gained 456 yards on the ground. Wilkes scored touchdowns from 21, 29 and 88 yards out. Corpus scored from 25 and 66 yards away. Jomon Dotson had a 73-yard kickoff return to paydirt and a 10-yard scoring run. Michael Rapacon kicked seven PATs.
For the Panthers, Paul Parks had a 77-yard kickoff return for a score and a 3-yard scoring run. Michael Dumaghen added a 26-yard fumble recovery for a score.
Defensively, the Wolves did not yield a first down until 7:01 remained in the second quarter. Bade had three sacks while Spencer had one. Bade added a fumble recovery. Chris Seisay and Dotson each had an interception.
What comes to mind most about this contest was the incredible speed advantage the Wolves had — and have had for much of their existence.
Part of the beauty of covering a team making its debut is noting the list of firsts. The first offensive play in varsity history was a 40-yard run by Spencer, while Wilkes scored the first touchdown with 10:54 left in the first quarter from 21 yards away.
Seisay recorded the first interception in school history. Bade posted the first fumble recovery. The first pass completion was a 12-yard connection from Corpus to Seisay.
The short resume: The two teams have not played each other since that contest and are not likely to meet in the foreseeable future. American Canyon moved from the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section to North Coast Section, where trips heading east on Interstate 80 are going to be far less frequent.
Both programs have put together good resumes, the biggest difference being that Pacheco’s has been more of a work in progress. American Canyon, meanwhile, has a nine-year mark of 58-35 and won six straight Solano County Athletic Conference titles, either outright or shared.
The Wolves have won seven playoff games. The only season American Canyon hasn’t made the postseason was 2011, when it went 4-6. The Wolves are now members of the the Vine Valley Athletic League.
The Panthers have a nine-year record of 57-41 in the Western Athletic Conference. They finished in a three-way tie for the league title with Mountain House and Los Banos in 2018. Pacheco has qualified for the postseason five times, with two victories. The Panthers went 7-14 their first two seasons, and 50-27 thereafter.
