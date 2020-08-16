604 Napa County businesses receive Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150,000 or more

“We would have had to lay people off,” the spokesperson said of Jack Neal and Son. “Instead we kept everyone employed, which is what the program was intended for.”

He was unable to disclose information about how the pandemic had impacted the vineyard management company’s revenue, but said the company had faced economic uncertainty at the onset of the pandemic. Data from the federal government shows Jack Neal and Son as having retained 272 jobs, or the full-time equivalent of such, according to the spokesperson, who said between full-time and part-time staff the vineyard management company has more than 500 employees.

Numbers from the SBA show PPP loans as having helped to preserve as many as 27,374 jobs in Napa County alone. That number is not definitive, though: data also shows more than 10% of loan recipients from Napa County wrote either that they had retained zero jobs or had left the space blank altogether – including Atlas Vineyard Management and Gott’s Roadside owner Gott’s Partners, two companies that had received loans of between $2 million and $5 million. It was not immediately clear if those entries had been reported in error.

Neither company returned requests for a comment.