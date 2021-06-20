American Canyon celebrates opening of StoryWalk at Shenandoah Park

American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation hosted its Summer Kick-Off Celebration at Shenandoah Park on Friday.
The event served as the official debut of the new StoryWalk, a partnership between the foundation and Red Credit Union that combines reading and outdoor time. Park guests can read "How Do You Wokka Wokka" by Elizabeth Bluemle at StoryWalk installments throughout the park.
Families gathered at the park to play games and enjoy live music while munching on snacks from local food trucks.
This was American Canyon's first community celebration since California relaxed its coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday.
Children enjoy the festivities at Shenandoah Park on Friday. American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation hosted a party in the park in honor of the grand opening of the StoryWalk® PopUp children’s stories park installation.