American Canyon cement plant ruins poised for town center transformation

Napa County Landmarks in 2020 put the silos on its “Ten Most Threatened” list. It said they suffered damage from the 2014 South Napa earthquake and the developer has wavered about keeping them.

McGrath said the silos are not part of the original ruins and appear to have been built in the 1950s. They have significant structural issues and aren't anticipated to generate revenues. Costs for upgrades — if they remain — would likely need to come from grants.

Of course, the Ruins and Garden is also supposed to be gardens.

McGrath in November said he wants Watson Ranch and the Ruins and Gardens area to be one of the biggest farm-to-table operations in the country. One idea is to have fruit-bearing trees connect planned neighborhoods with the Ruins and Gardens and vice-versa.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Ruins and Gardens had its beginnings as a cement plant at a limestone quarry near Napa Junction in 1902 and 1903. That’s when William Dingee, the "Cement King," came to town.

Dingee began his career in Oakland as a real estate agent. A black-and-white photo from the time shows him bearded and in a bow tie, a slight smile on his lips and a sharp look in his eyes. The impression is of an optimistic and energetic young man of ambition.