AMERICAN CANYON — Valerie Zizak-Morais is a big booster of American Canyon.

It’s in her job description. She is president and CEO of the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce.

American Canyon is Napa County’s southernmost city, incorporated in 1992 and with a population of about 22,000 residents. It is near expanses of wetlands, has Highway 29 as its main street and is home to Watson Ranch, a planned new community to have more than 1,000 homes.

South of American Canyon is Vallejo and the urban Bay Area. North is Napa Valley and wine country. This is a city straddling two worlds.

Zizak-Morais recently sat down in the chamber offices to talk about the American Canyon business world.

How did you come to American Canyon and become part of the chamber?

I moved to American Canyon in 2009 and had been working in American Canyon since 2004. I was a massage therapist working in a chiropractic office. And I did a lot of volunteer work around the community and when I retired from my massage career, I was just looking for part-time work and ended up here at the chamber. And after a year of being a part-time employee, my predecessor went out on maternity leave and when she came back, she resigned. I applied for the job and here I am.

What should people living elsewhere in Napa County know about American Canyon that they probably don’t?

American Canyon is a hidden gem. We have an amazing community. We also have amazing views. We have some of the best sunsets you can see within this region. We have views all the way to Mount Tamalpais and amazing handicapped-friendly, dog-friendly trails that are great for kids and parents and grandparents and anyone in-between. So American Canyon is a super-friendly community and we welcome all to come and check it out.

So it sounds like people have to get off Highway 29?

Yes they do. The view that you get driving down Highway 29 is not the same view that you get once you come and park your car at our wetlands edge and take an amazing stroll through the wetlands.

What type of businesses do American Canyon residents most want to see come to town?

I think the American Canyon residents would really like to see a few more sit-down restaurants. I know for a fact that a Trader Joe's has always been an item the American Canyon residents would really like. And retail shopping. We only have Walmart. We don’t have any small retailers. So I would say restaurants, retail and a Trader Joe's.

Is that the sense you get from talking to people, or has the chamber done a survey?

We’ve surveyed in the past…it’s probably been about three years, pre-pandemic since we have surveyed. But that’s just from talking to residents, hearing what’s being said on public comments at city council meetings and planning commission meetings and also just Facebook posts engagement of what people are asking for, Nextdoor engagement. We do a lot of outreach to the community when new projects are coming in and we kind of get a survey from them — is this something American Canyon wants? Is it something they don’t want? Time and time again, we hear retail, we hear Trader Joe's and we hear restaurants. They would love a corporate, sit-down restaurant.

A corporate restaurant would be like what?

Like an Applebee’s or Chili’s, something along those lines.

What has to happen for these types of businesses to come?

So, with all of our research through the chamber and talking to corporations and businesses that fall into those categories, we don’t have the population to support a business of that size. … We do have our Watson Ranch project coming in; it’s going to come with a lot of business as well. But it’s really about our population. It really boils down to, we don’t have the population to support.

American Canyon is how big?

We’re currently about 22,000, estimated to go up to 28,000 in the next three to five years with all of the housing projects coming in.

What’s the tipping point to get those types of businesses?

They say between 25,000 to 30,000. That will put us into a different category of types of businesses we can bring in. We’re not too far. Getting closer.

What is American Canyon’s niche in the Napa County business world?

I think there’s a lot going on behind the scenes in American Canyon that people don’t realize. I like to call us the backbone to the wine industry, where we’re doing the manufacturing, bottling, shipping, storing of pretty much every wine that leaves Napa County. There are huge warehouses all through the Green Island Road industrial area that are — I don’t want to say hidden, because they’re there and the public can visually see them — but it’s off of the radar of the community. And a lot of people within the county, they don’t realize what is all going on down here in American Canyon. We also have a large manufacturing area that includes Amazon, IKEA, Coca-Cola, Mezzetta, Barry Callebaut (chocolates). Those businesses are shipping products all over the world. And they’re located right here in American Canyon, where a lot of people don’t even know they exist.

So American Canyon has a more diverse economy than some other county cities?

We like to take pride in American Canyon that not only is our population diverse. … During the pandemic, 80% of our businesses remained open, were considered essential and were not just in the wine industry. We’re all different types of businesses.

And we were fortunate. … Where Upvalley, they were facing maybe 20% to 30% of their businesses remaining open, we were the complete opposite of that. We have a lot of small dental offices, eye care centers, small health care providers, so they were all able to stay open. And then the whole manufacturing, distribution portion of the industry was able to stay open. So we were fortunate during COVID.

What’s the chamber’s pitch to businesses that might consider coming to American Canyon?

As much as it’s probably the unspoken truth, it’s hard to do business in American Canyon, depending on what you’re bringing here. I like to always have a conversation with the businesses, and especially if they’re a new restaurant that’s coming to town, to talk to the existing businesses that are currently here and hear about the struggles. You know, 50,000 cars go through American Canyon a day, but they’re not stopping and patronizing our local businesses. And with the bedroom community like American Canyon is, a lot of our families are commuters or multi-generational and they don’t go out to support local restaurants, they are doing more cooking at home. I just feel like there’s a misconception that because of all the traffic and all the people coming through here, people just automatically assume that all the businesses in American Canyon must booming all the time.

What would entice those Highway 29 passers-by to stop?

I think because of the fact that a lot of these people are commuters that do not live or work within American Canyon, their destination may be Upvalley somewhere, or maybe driving back home from work — Martinez, Vallejo, they’re just eager to get home and they’re eager to get off the road. I don’t know what we could do to pull them off, to be honest with you. I think that’s a really big challenge. Even our welcome center as a tourism destination here in American Canyon, with all the travelers passing through, it’s hard to for us to pull the visitors off the road and into our welcome center…

Where does American Canyon fit in amid Napa County? One direction is the urban Bay Area, the other is wine country.

We’re kind of a little hub in-between. You know, we refer to ourselves as the gateway to the Napa Valley. But, as the chamber CEO and also running a welcome center, I realize people come to American Canyon as a hub to see the entire Bay Area. Our traveler is not the same traveler as staying up in Yountville, Calistoga, St. Helena. Our traveler is here to do a day in wine country, but also to go see the coast, to go to San Francisco, Sacramento, spend the day at Six Flags, go to Jelly Belly. They want to see the whole Bay Area. We get the five-day traveler compared to just the two-day weekend traveler. And usually those travelers rent a car and see the entire Bay Area while they are here.

We’re that central little location you can easily commute from if you live here, but we have good schools and we’re part of Napa County, but we’re still extremely diverse, like Vallejo is. So we kind of get the best of both worlds, I would say — the diversity and the location per se of the Bay Area, but yet we also get the luxury of the Napa Valley, if that’s the right way to say it.

What does the chamber do?

The chamber of commerce is a nonprofit organization that supports businesses and nonprofits within the city. We do have members outside of American Canyon, but our main focus is to support the American Canyon business community.

How do you support them?

We support our members in all different types of ways. We do one-on-one consultations with businesses that need advice on how to be more successful in the area. We also do marketing opportunities for our businesses. And then we provide platforms for networking and just other business opportunities, like our Meet Me in the Street street fair, where we line the street with businesses and allow our small businesses and large businesses and nonprofits to come out and have a booth and promote themselves to the community.

How many members are in the chamber?

We have 254 members.

How does that compare to pre-COVID?

Pre-COVID, our numbers were a little bit less. We’ve done a lot of work in the community to really show our value during the pandemic, by supporting businesses with information and masks and supplies they needed to stay open during the pandemic. And it really did give us the opportunity to shine. As a nonprofit organization, we were one of the few that was still open and working actively day in and day out through the pandemic. We never closed our office.

How much does it cost for a business to join the chamber?

Our basic level of membership is $500 per year.

Why should a business join the chamber?

There are many different reasons why businesses join the chamber. Some of them join because they need our help to be more successful. Other businesses join because they want to have an opportunity to support the community and connect with schools and other businesses within the chamber membership.

