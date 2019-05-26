American Canyon will buy a vacant lot at the end of Napa Junction Road near the Wal-Mart Supercenter and planned Watson Ranch development for its fire station of the future.
Fire Chief Glen Weeks called the site the perfect location for a station that could be built in five years to 10 years. One rationale for buying now is the limited number of suitable sites could grow even more limited as the city grows.
“You can’t just put a fire station anywhere,” Weeks said. “You have to deploy your resources strategically.”
The American Canyon Fire Protection District Board of Directors last week approved buying the one-acre site at 659 Napa Junction Road for $595,000.
American Canyon has its fire station in the 911 East Donaldson Way, public safety building shared with the police department. The fire administration offices and emergency operations center also located there could ultimately relocate to the planned, new Napa Junction fire station to give police more room.
Resident Chris James said the Donaldson Way station and the Napa Junction Road site are both on the east side of Highway 29, the thoroughfare that divides the city. He suggested building a station on the west side, given the delays emergency crews face crossing the busy highway.
“Ideally, we would have liked to have a station on each side of the freeway,” Weeks said. “But there just weren’t many locations available given the earthquake faults.”
The Napa Junction site is well clear of earthquake faults, which makes sense for a station that could also house the emergency operations center, he said. Theoretically, the fire district could place a company at the former fire station at 225 James Road, which is west of Highway 29, he said.
Fire operations moved from the James Road station to the then-new Donaldson Way public safety facility upon its completion in 2007. The former James Road station is used by the city for its fleet and maintenance divisions, the fire district for training and American Medical Response West to base ambulances, a district report said.
Building the Napa Junction Road fire station could cost $7 million to $9 million, district officials said. Money would come from developer mitigation fees and a loan secured by additional property tax revenues from development.
Documents list the seller of the Napa Junction Road property as A.W. Pottery USA, Inc. Because of tax implications for the owner, the fire district will lease the property for 22 months at $2,000 per month and pay $11,000 for the irrevocable option to buy. When the period is up, the district will pay the final $540,000 towards the $595,000 purchase price.