The American Canyon Chamber of Commerce will host an American Canyon City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 60 Benton Way.
This free event is open to the public, and free childcare will be provided for children 2 years and older.
The forum provides an important opportunity to hear each candidate’s position on the city’s top priorities. There are currently five candidates running for two open seats in the 2018 election.
The candidates are incumbents Mark Joseph and David Oro, plus residents Jason Kishineff, Robert Vega, and Pierre Washington.
There will be a question and answer period, moderated by American Canyon Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Mandy Le, as well as questions from the audience.
“It’s a critical time in our community, and this election is pivotal in determining how we handle our priorities going forward," said Le in a press release announcing the forum.
Le said that while the Chamber does not endorse candidates, it is focused on the future of economic development, specifically the Watson Ranch development and Broadway District Specific Plan, workforce development, and affordable housing in the community.
The event is offered in partnership with Western Wine Services and the League of Women Voters of Napa County.