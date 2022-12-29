American Canyon closes Newell Open Space due to rainy New Year’s weekend

A major rainstorm expected to roll through Northern California has led to the shutdown of the Newell Open Space through the New Year’s Day weekend, the city of American Canyon announced.

Based on expected rainfall amounts and trail conditions, the recreation area was closed starting Friday and continuing into Sunday, according to an announcement on American Canyon’s Facebook account. Newell Open Space is expected to reopen Monday.

The National Weather Service announced a flood watch for the North Bay region, from Friday afternoon into Saturday night. Rainfall in Napa was expected to total up to an inch or more Friday and up to three-quarters of an inch Saturday before giving way to sunny skies on New Year’s Day, according to the weather service’s Bay Area bureau.