American Canyon fire chief retires

The American Canyon Fire Protection District Board of Directors announced the retirement of Fire Chief Glen Weeks, effective Aug. 13.
To ensure continuity of service during this transition, the District has hired former Sonoma County Fire Chief Michael P. Cahill to serve as the interim fire chief. In addition, the District has engaged former City of San Mateo Fire Chief Brian Kelly to assist Cahill.
Assisted by the executive search firm Peckham and McKinney, the District Board is recruiting for a permanent fire chief and expects to have the position filled by late 2020.
